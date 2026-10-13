Moscow Promises Ongoing Humanitarian Relief for Lebanon
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Moscow would maintain its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon as Israeli military operations in the country intensify.
During talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji in Moscow, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity.
“I wish to confirm, clearly and unequivocally, Russia’s principled position in favor of ensuring Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” Lavrov said.
He noted that nearly one million Lebanese people had been severely affected by the hostilities, warning that the humanitarian situation remained difficult.
“We sent humanitarian aid to your country in April for those in need, and we intend to continue providing assistance,” Lavrov said.
Lavrov added that developments in Lebanon could not be considered in isolation from other conflicts and regional events. He expressed hope that discussions between the two sides would explore ways to promote stability across the region.
For his part, Rajji said Lebanon had faced five challenging years, marked by a severe economic crisis, the 2020 Beirut port explosion and a two-year period without a president or a functioning government.
He added that the country’s new leadership was working to restore national sovereignty and territorial integrity while pursuing socioeconomic reforms.
During talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji in Moscow, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity.
“I wish to confirm, clearly and unequivocally, Russia’s principled position in favor of ensuring Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” Lavrov said.
He noted that nearly one million Lebanese people had been severely affected by the hostilities, warning that the humanitarian situation remained difficult.
“We sent humanitarian aid to your country in April for those in need, and we intend to continue providing assistance,” Lavrov said.
Lavrov added that developments in Lebanon could not be considered in isolation from other conflicts and regional events. He expressed hope that discussions between the two sides would explore ways to promote stability across the region.
For his part, Rajji said Lebanon had faced five challenging years, marked by a severe economic crisis, the 2020 Beirut port explosion and a two-year period without a president or a functioning government.
He added that the country’s new leadership was working to restore national sovereignty and territorial integrity while pursuing socioeconomic reforms.
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