1 Dead, Several Hurt in Georgia Six Flags Roller Coaster Incident
(MENAFN) A person died and several others were hurt Monday in a roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia, according to media reports.
Police were called to the amusement park in Cobb County shortly before 4 p.m. local time (2000GMT), a major U.S. television network reported, citing law enforcement.
The Cobb County Police Department has dispatched investigators to the scene. “Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the department said in a statement.
Witnesses told a local station they watched a man fall from the park’s Goliath roller coaster. Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the incident.
Six Flags responded with a statement of its own. “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” a company spokesperson said, adding that Six Flags has “temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks.”
Police were called to the amusement park in Cobb County shortly before 4 p.m. local time (2000GMT), a major U.S. television network reported, citing law enforcement.
The Cobb County Police Department has dispatched investigators to the scene. “Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the department said in a statement.
Witnesses told a local station they watched a man fall from the park’s Goliath roller coaster. Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the incident.
Six Flags responded with a statement of its own. “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” a company spokesperson said, adding that Six Flags has “temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks.”
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