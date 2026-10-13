KT Desert Drive 2026 Tickets Now On Sale For First-Ever Dubai Edition

Ready to swap Dubai's highways for open dunes? KT Desert Drive is returning on November 14, and for the first time, the annual off-road adventure will be held in Dubai, bringing hundreds of 4x4 drivers, families and friends together for a day in the desert.

The eighth edition of the event will take place at Bab Al Shams Arena, with participants taking the wheel of their own 4x4s for a guided self-drive adventure across the Dubai desert.

Early-bird tickets are now on sale through Platinumlist, with prices starting from Dh300.

And unlike a traditional desert safari, this is one adventure where you do the driving.

Participants will follow a marked route through the dunes, navigating from checkpoint to checkpoint with support available along the way. Whether you are a seasoned off-roader or own an SUV that has barely ventured beyond the city's roads, the event offers a chance to experience the desert from behind the wheel.

A day out in the dunes

The drive is designed to be enjoyed with family and friends, combining the thrill of taking a 4x4 across the sand with a full day outdoors.

For drivers who have always wondered what their SUV can really do away from the tarmac, it also offers an opportunity to try off-roading on an organised route rather than heading into the desert alone.

The 2026 edition is supported by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) and Dubai Sports Council, with Dubai Offroaders serving as the official off-roading partner.

Beyond the dunes, participants can look forward to food and refreshments, entertainment and activities as part of the Desert Drive experience at Bab Al Shams.

Who can take part?

Participants will need to bring their own suitable 4x4 for the drive. Families can join the adventure, with tickets available for children aged five to 12. Children below the age of five are not permitted.

So, if your 4x4 spends most of its time commuting to work, doing the school run or sitting in mall car parks, November 14 might be the day it finally gets to meet the dunes.

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