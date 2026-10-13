Free Shuttle Buses, More Parking Announced For Sharjah Book Fair 2026

Book lovers heading to the Sharjah International Book Fair this November will have more options to get to the venue, with free shuttle bus services and expanded parking planned for the event's 45th edition.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced details of the fair at a press conference on Tuesday, confirming that this year's event will bring together participants from 124 countries, further strengthening Sharjah's position as an international hub for books and publishing.

Running for 12 days from November 4, the fair will feature more than 2,000 publishing houses, including 1,151 Arabic publishers and 1,122 foreign publishers. The transport and parking arrangements are expected to make visiting the event more convenient for families, readers and other visitors.

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“This new 45th edition, the fair gathers 124 countries in global attendance, reflecting the status of Sharjah and its capability of gathering the world and the book industry under one roof,” said Khoula Al Mujaini, general coordinator of SIBF.

Nine participants will make their debut at the fair this year. Some of them include Angola, Belarus, Cambodia, Quebec, Myanmar, Trinidad and Tobago, and Niger.

Oman, the Guest of Honour for this year's edition, was represented at the press conference by Ahmed bin Saud bin Nasser Al Rawahi, assistant director general for knowledge and cultural development at Oman's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

Representatives from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the fair's official media partner, and Etisalat Group, its official partner, also attended the announcement.

Sharjah International Book Fair to be held from November 4 to 15 this year Sharjah Literature Festival returns for second edition, running till January 11 Sharjah International Book Fair concludes with 1.4 million visitors from 206 countries