Breaking Bad’s RJ Mitte Passes Away at 34, Reps Confirm
(MENAFN) RJ Mitte, the US actor who rose to fame as Walter White Jr. on “Breaking Bad,” has died at 34, media reports said Monday.
Representatives for Mitte verified the news to two US-based entertainment news outlets, a leading industry trade publication and a celebrity news website. The cause of death has not been made public.
On the AMC crime drama created by Vince Gilligan, Mitte played the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, and Skyler White, portrayed by Anna Gunn. The series aired from 2008 to 2013.
In a statement to the trade publication, his representative said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,”
The statement went on: “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”
Outside of acting, Mitte was a prominent voice for people with disabilities, serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He also led the Mitte Foundation, a charitable organization that supports philanthropic initiatives and challenges stereotypes about people with disabilities.
After “Breaking Bad,” Mitte landed roles in multiple television series and films, among them “Switched at Birth,” Netflix’s superhero series “The Guardians of Justice,” the 2017 science fiction film “The Recall” and the 2020 thriller “The Oak Room.”
Mitte had been promoting his newest film, “Talking to Strangers,” and appearing on podcasts in the days before he died, the trade publication reported. Several other projects involving the actor were at various stages of production and pre-production.
Representatives for Mitte verified the news to two US-based entertainment news outlets, a leading industry trade publication and a celebrity news website. The cause of death has not been made public.
On the AMC crime drama created by Vince Gilligan, Mitte played the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, and Skyler White, portrayed by Anna Gunn. The series aired from 2008 to 2013.
In a statement to the trade publication, his representative said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,”
The statement went on: “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”
Outside of acting, Mitte was a prominent voice for people with disabilities, serving as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s. He also led the Mitte Foundation, a charitable organization that supports philanthropic initiatives and challenges stereotypes about people with disabilities.
After “Breaking Bad,” Mitte landed roles in multiple television series and films, among them “Switched at Birth,” Netflix’s superhero series “The Guardians of Justice,” the 2017 science fiction film “The Recall” and the 2020 thriller “The Oak Room.”
Mitte had been promoting his newest film, “Talking to Strangers,” and appearing on podcasts in the days before he died, the trade publication reported. Several other projects involving the actor were at various stages of production and pre-production.
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