Kyrgyzstan, WCO Discuss Digital Reforms And Customs Standards

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Ian Saunders, in Bishkek on October 12 to discuss digital reforms and customs standards.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

"During the negotiations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of international customs standards, the digitalization of processes, the modernization of border infrastructure, and personnel training," the statement said.

Welcoming the guest, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches particular importance to the visit and reaffirmed its strong interest in further strengthening constructive dialogue with the World Customs Organization.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has been a full member of the organization since February 10, 2000, and that throughout this period, the WCO has played a leading role in promoting international standards and strengthening the professional capacity of the national customs service.

Adylbek Kasymaliev briefed the WCO Secretary General on systematic reforms in Kyrgyzstan's customs sector. Particular emphasis was placed on the development of the national digital platform Smart Bazhy, improvements to electronic customs declarations, and the introduction of modern risk management tools developed with consideration of the WCO's expert recommendations.

In turn, Saunders thanked the Kyrgyz side for its hospitality, outlined the organization's key objectives and priorities at the current stage, and highly praised the results of reforms in Kyrgyzstan.

"We see excellent results in Kyrgyzstan's digitalization of customs procedures and improvement of customs administration. The World Customs Organization is fully prepared to support the country and provide the necessary assistance in this and other key areas," Ian Saunders said.

Furthermore, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude for the positive assessment of the work underway, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan remains open to productive cooperation and new joint initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev presented Ian Saunders with a Certificate of Honor of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic in recognition of his significant personal contribution to the development of international customs cooperation.