Egypt Construction Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Smart Cities And Infrastructure Drive 6.31% CAGR And USD 70.27 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Egypt Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Egypt construction market size is projected to increase from USD 48.67 billion in 2025 and USD 51.74 billion in 2026 to USD 70.27 billion by 2031, registering a 6.31 % CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Growth is being supported by government-led urban development, major transport programs, renewable energy investment, housing demand, and the continued expansion of industrial and utility infrastructure.

Government-Led Urban Expansion and Smart City Development

Egypt's nationwide program of 24 new-generation cities is reshaping construction activity. The USD 58 billion New Administrative Capital remains a central project, with Phase 1 nearing completion in 2025 following progress on government facilities, the Green River Park, district services, and digitally enabled utilities.

The New Urban Communities Authority extended green-building incentives to May 2026 and established a June 2026 mandate for green-city standards across major new developments. These measures are accelerating demand for energy-efficient designs, verified building performance, and advanced construction technologies. Modular high-rise systems used by China State Construction in the New Administrative Capital shortened project schedules by six months compared with conventional methods, demonstrating the potential cost and time benefits of off-site manufacturing.

Project preparation and permitting reforms are also improving delivery conditions. An EBRD-backed Egypt Project Preparation Facility launched in September 2025 to strengthen feasibility planning and legal structuring before tenders. The Golden License scheme has consolidated approvals for strategic developments, with 29 licenses granted by March 2025. As digital requirements increase, contractors with Building Information Modeling capabilities and integrated project controls are well positioned to secure major assignments.

Renewable Energy and Utility Infrastructure Support Market Growth

Egypt aims to generate 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The country's low-carbon hydrogen strategy is creating construction opportunities related to electrolyzers, desalination facilities, industrial infrastructure, and export terminals in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Scatec reached financial close in June 2025 on a multi-phase solar and storage complex at Nagaa Hammadi. Its first tranche is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2026 under a 25-year power purchase agreement backed by a sovereign guarantee. In December 2025, AMEA Power began constructing a 1 GW solar facility with 600 MWh of storage in Aswan, with commissioning targeted for 2026. Additional activity includes the Amunet wind project at Ras Ghareb and ACWA Power's Suez wind development.

Desalination investment is also expanding to support urban centers and industrial operations, generating sustained demand for engineering, procurement, construction, civil works, and balance-of-plant services. The 3 GW Egypt-Saudi electricity interconnection reinforces Egypt's ambition to become a regional energy hub. A USD 2.8 billion public and private capital allocation for electricity and renewables in FY 2025/2026 provides further support for project execution.

Currency Volatility Creates Supply Chain and Profitability Risks

Exchange-rate adjustments and currency devaluations have increased local costs for imported construction materials and equipment. These conditions are placing pressure on fixed-price contracts, contractor margins, procurement schedules, and cash-flow planning. Foreign-exchange shortages have also contributed to port clearance delays, warehousing expenses, and demurrage fees.

Contractors are responding by purchasing materials earlier, negotiating escalation clauses, and increasing the use of local suppliers. New industrial facilities in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and Upper Egypt could reduce long-term import dependence. However, limited hedging options leave many mid-tier contractors exposed to currency movements. A 10% increase in imported input costs can raise total construction expenses by 5-7%, creating significant pressure in a sector where listed developers often target net margins of 10-15% across multi-year cycles.

Residential Construction Retains the Largest Market Share

Residential construction accounted for 45% of the market in 2025, supported by state-backed housing programs and mortgage subsidies that sustain entry-level demand in major metropolitan areas. Demand for affordable and middle-income housing is expected to remain an important market driver, particularly as public-private partnership models expand access to project financing.

Infrastructure is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector, with a projected 9.2% CAGR through 2031. Key programs include a 2,000-kilometre high-speed rail network, Cairo monorail phases, metro extensions, renewable energy facilities, desalination plants, and power grid expansion. Commercial construction across offices, retail, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, and education is expected to advance at mid-single-digit rates as financing conditions improve and foreign investment supports developments in Greater Cairo and new urban areas.

Tourism-related construction is also benefiting from major cultural projects, including the 2025 opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum. The project is supporting additional hospitality, public-realm, and heritage-focused investment in surrounding districts.

New Construction Leads While Renovation Gains Momentum

New construction represented 92% of market activity in 2025 and is expected to remain dominant as Egypt advances greenfield cities, transport corridors, industrial zones, and modern utility networks. Large state-led programs offer contractors greater project visibility while attracting private co-investment in residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

Renovation and adaptive reuse represent a smaller but expanding area of the Egypt construction market. Green-building requirements, energy-efficiency targets, fire safety standards, and seismic compliance are encouraging upgrades across established urban districts. Demand is also rising for commercial energy retrofits, rooftop solar installations, heritage conservation, and integrated structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements.

Additional market growth will be influenced by multimodal transport expansion, affordable housing finance, data center development, industrial localization, and transit-oriented mixed-use projects. At the same time, land titling, permitting, and approval delays remain obstacles that can slow project pipelines. Contractors with strong technical credentials, certified management systems, digital delivery capabilities, and disciplined risk controls are expected to be best positioned as Egypt's construction market progresses toward 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of Government-Led Urban Expansion and Smart City Initiatives

4.2.2 Accelerated Energy Infrastructure Growth Driven by Decarbonization Goals

4.2.3 Expansion of Multimodal Transport Networks Enhancing Connectivity and Regional Trade

4.2.4 Rising Demand for Affordable and Middle-Income Housing Supported by State Financing and PPP Models

4.2.5 Increasing Foreign Investment in Industrial Zones, Logistics, and Infrastructure through Strategic Alliances

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent Currency Volatility Impacting Import-Dependent Supply Chains and Contractor Profitability

4.3.2 Structural Bureaucratic Delays in Land Titling, Permitting, and Approvals Slowing Project Pipelines

4.3.3 Chronic Skilled Labour Deficit in High-Demand Specializations Hindering Quality and Timelines

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Outlook

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Egypt with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Greater Cairo

5.5.2 Alexandria

5.5.3 Giza

5.5.4 Rest of Egypt

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 The Arab Contractors

6.4.2 Orascom Construction PLC

6.4.3 Hassan Allam Holding

6.4.4 Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding

6.4.5 Palm Hills Developments

6.4.6 SODIC

6.4.7 Al Ahly Sabbour

6.4.8 Elsewedy Electric (Engineering & Construction)

6.4.9 GAMA Construction

6.4.10 Redcon Construction

6.4.11 Rowad Modern Engineering

6.4.12 Samcrete Egypt

6.4.13 Concord for Engineering & Contracting

6.4.14 Dorra Group

6.4.15 Osman Group

6.4.16 Construction & Reconstruction Engineering Co. (CRC)

6.4.17 China State Construction Engineering Corporation Egypt

6.4.18 Petrojet

6.4.19 SIAC Construction

6.4.20 Misr Concrete Development Co.

6.4.21 H.A. Construction (HAC)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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