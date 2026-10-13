Egypt Construction Consulting Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$10.06 Billion As Mega-Projects And PPP Reforms Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Egypt Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Egypt construction consulting market was valued at USD 6.11 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 6.63 billion in 2026 to USD 10.06 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.70% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by major infrastructure investment, regulatory reforms, housing development, and growing demand for integrated technical and financial advisory services.

USD 450 Billion Mega-Project Pipeline Drives Consulting Demand

Egypt's pipeline of mega-projects exceeds USD 450 billion and includes power grids, new cities, transportation corridors, agricultural developments, and large coastal destinations. These complex programs are increasing demand for construction consultants with expertise across project management, engineering, environmental planning, financing, and risk management.

The Cairo Monorail Line 1, which opened in March 2026, highlights the need for multidisciplinary oversight covering rolling stock, station-area planning, and supporting infrastructure. The New Delta agricultural reclamation program, spanning 1 million acres, also requires coordinated hydrology, agronomy, and civil works consulting. Meanwhile, the scale of Ras El Hekma is creating opportunities in hospitality master planning, coastal zone modeling, and multi-source financing.

Consultancies capable of providing geotechnical, environmental, engineering, and financial-model expertise within a unified service offering are well positioned to secure major mandates. Firms without integrated capabilities may face increasing difficulty qualifying for complex public and private tenders.

PPP Reforms Support Private Investment

Amendments to PPP Law 67/2010 introduced unsolicited bids and standardized templates, while reforms to the Central PPP Unit improved risk allocation and value-for-money assessments. These measures are reducing legal uncertainty and encouraging private participation in desalination, waste-to-energy, and toll-road projects.

Private-source consulting revenue is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2031, outpacing the broader Egypt construction consulting market. Demand is shifting from traditional owner-engineer assignments toward hybrid technical-and-financial mandates. Developers increasingly require advisors who can combine engineering knowledge with financing expertise and manage performance-based payment provisions linked to asset availability.

Currency Volatility Creates Cost and Delivery Challenges

Exchange-rate volatility remains a significant constraint. The Egyptian pound moved from EGP 30.85 per USD in January 2024 to EGP 52.34 in March 2026 before settling near EGP 29.76 in April 2026 following Central Bank intervention. As software licenses, specialist equipment, and international expertise are often priced in US dollars, contingency allowances of 10-15% have frequently proved insufficient.

Domestic consultancies billing in local currency have experienced margin pressure, while international firms invoicing in US dollars have gained greater pricing strength. Cost fluctuations have also led to mid-cycle scope revisions, delayed schedules, and more challenging client-consultant negotiations. Additional market influences include the Golden License fast-track process, Gulf sovereign wealth fund inflows, engineer out-migration, and wage inflation.

Project Management Consultancy Maintains Market Leadership

Project Management Consultancy represented 39.58% of the Egypt construction consulting market in 2025. Major assignments include Hill International's oversight of the USD 4.4 billion Cairo Metro Line 3 extension. Master Planning and Other Services is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2031 as developers invest earlier in design coordination to reduce downstream change orders.

The USD 28.2 billion Spine development in Greater Cairo reflects this trend, with consultants coordinating zoning, utilities, and transportation links before detailed tower design. Digital twins, BIM-based quantity take-offs, and 4D scheduling are becoming standard client requirements. These technologies shorten design cycles, improve cost control, and support predictive maintenance after assets become operational.

Housing and Digital Infrastructure Create New Opportunities

Infrastructure and civil works accounted for 37.8% of consulting expenditure in 2025. Residential consulting is expected to record the fastest sector CAGR of 9.25% through 2031, supported by plans for 310,000 housing units in FY 2025/26 and the continued implementation of the "Housing for All Egyptians" program.

Private middle-income and luxury developments are also contributing to market expansion. Programs such as "Diarna" and "Zilal" are adding tens of thousands of units across multiple cities, increasing demand for architectural design, structural engineering, value engineering, modular construction, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing coordination.

Egypt's 2025 Data Sovereignty Decree is generating additional consulting opportunities in the data center segment. Planned facilities require specialized expertise in Tier III cooling, UPS redundancy, high-density rack layouts, and resilient utility systems, further broadening the outlook for Egypt's construction consulting market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 USD 450 bn mega-project pipeline sustains multi-disciplinary consulting demand

4.2.2 Amended PPP Law & Central PPP Unit accelerate private-finance advisory mandates

4.2.3 Golden-Licence fast-track (Exec. Reg. 1203/2024) heightens front-end due-diligence needs

4.2.4 Gulf SWF inflows spur international-standard project advisory opportunities

4.2.5 Non-cash Payments Law 18/2019 reshapes contract-administration consultancy

4.2.6 Draft 2025 seismic-code upgrade triggers retro-engineering assessment services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 EGP volatility & imported-input inflation erode feasibility contingencies

4.3.2 Engineer out-migration tightens skilled-staff availability & labour cost

4.3.3 Heritage-site approvals delay brownfield timelines in Nile Delta

4.3.4 Lack of English text for 2021 PPP-Law amendments raises legal-advisory uncertainty

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialized Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Comparison of Consulting Market Maturity: Egypt vs. Other Countries

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design and Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning and Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Greater Cairo

5.5.2 Alexandria

5.5.3 Giza

5.5.4 Rest of Egypt

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Dar Al-Handasah (Shair & Partners)

6.4.2 AECOM Egypt

6.4.3 Hill International Egypt

6.4.4 WSP Middle East - Egypt

6.4.5 AtkinsRealis (Atkins Egypt)

6.4.6 Shaker Consultancy Group

6.4.7 EHAF Consulting Engineers

6.4.8 Arab Consulting Engineers (ACE Moharram Bakhoum)

6.4.9 ECG Engineering Consultants Group

6.4.10 Orascom Construction - Engineering Services

6.4.11 Parsons Corporation Egypt

6.4.12 Mott MacDonald Egypt

6.4.13 Jacobs Egypt

6.4.14 Arup Egypt

6.4.15 Bechtel Egypt

6.4.16 Faithful + Gould Egypt

6.4.17 Cundall Egypt

6.4.18 Khatib & Alami Egypt

6.4.19 Sabbour Consulting

6.4.20 Archirodon Group NV (Egypt Ops)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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