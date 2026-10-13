Central And Eastern Europe Roofing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 EPBD Renovations And Metal Roofing Propel 5.42% CAGR Toward USD 15.79 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Central and Eastern Europe Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Central and Eastern Europe roofing market is projected to grow from USD 11.29 billion in 2025 to USD 12.12 billion in 2026 and reach USD 15.79 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.42% from 2026 to 2031, supported by building renovation mandates, thermal modernization subsidies, industrial construction activity, and rising demand for energy-efficient roofing systems.

Energy Performance Rules Strengthen Roofing Renovation Demand

The recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is creating a policy-backed pipeline for roofing renovation across Central and Eastern Europe. The directive requires the renovation of the 16% worst-performing non-residential buildings by 2030 and 26% by 2033. It also targets a 16% reduction in average primary energy use in residential buildings by 2030.

These requirements are particularly significant for the Central and Eastern Europe roofing market because more than half of the region's building stock does not meet current energy performance expectations, while a substantial portion of its residential properties were built before 1990. Many buildings will require roof replacement, improved insulation, and broader envelope upgrades to achieve compliance.

As roofing work becomes integrated with mandatory energy renovations, demand is expected to become more predictable for manufacturers, distributors, and installers. The trend is also increasing interest in technically certified roofing systems that can demonstrate energy performance, durability, and compatibility with insulation and solar installations.

Subsidy Programs Support Residential Reroofing

Thermal modernization programs are expanding access to residential renovation and helping stabilize the Central and Eastern Europe roofing market. In March 2025, Poland's Czyste Powietrze program secured PLN 10 billion (USD 2.5 billion) from the European Union Modernization Fund. The program includes support for roof insulation as part of comprehensive household energy upgrades.

The Czech Republic's New Green Savings Programme also supports roof and ceiling insulation for family homes and apartment buildings. Such initiatives reduce the financial burden on homeowners, particularly lower-income households, and encourage projects that combine insulation, roof covering replacement, and future solar compatibility.

Subsidized renovation demand is expected to remain more resilient to short-term material price movements than activity in an entirely unsubsidized market. This is especially important in countries with older housing stock, inefficient heating systems, and significant requirements for structural modernization.

Material and Labor Costs Remain Key Market Challenges

Volatility in steel, bitumen, and energy prices continues to affect roofing manufacturers and contractors. EUROMETAL reported late May 2026 hot-rolled coil prices of EUR 700 to EUR 770 per tonne, equivalent to USD 756 to USD 831.6 per tonne. Steel safeguard changes expected in July 2026 may create additional uncertainty for metal roofing procurement, contract pricing, and inventory planning.

Bitumen availability and pricing also influence flat roofing projects, while elevated energy costs affect the production economics of clay tiles, membranes, and other manufactured products. Smaller regional businesses may face greater pressure because of limited sourcing flexibility and lower capacity to absorb cost fluctuations.

Skilled roofer shortages and an ageing installer base represent additional constraints. However, these conditions are also encouraging the adoption of lightweight materials and roofing systems that can be installed more efficiently. Nearshoring-related industrial development is further supporting demand for single-ply membranes, insulated panels, and large-area commercial roofing solutions.

Clay & Concrete Tiles Lead While Metal Roofing Records Faster Growth

Clay & Concrete Tiles accounted for 36.20% of the Central and Eastern Europe roofing market in 2025, making them the leading material category. Their position reflects established demand for pitched residential roofs in Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, alongside a large installed base requiring replacement and modernization.

Regional manufacturing investment continues to support the segment. At the end of 2025, Wienerberger commissioned a concrete roof tile plant in Hungary with annual capacity of 3 million square meters. The facility represented an investment of EUR 30 million (USD 32.4 million), highlighting the strategic importance of regional production capacity and supply continuity.

Metal roofing is projected to be the fastest-growing material segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2026 to 2031. Its lower structural weight makes it suitable for older buildings, while faster installation helps contractors manage labor shortages and compressed project schedules.

Bituminous and modified bitumen membranes remain important for flat commercial roofs. Single-ply membranes are gaining adoption in industrial facilities because of their suitability for drainage systems and rooftop solar integration. Across the market, buyers are placing greater emphasis on certified roofing systems, long-term performance, energy compliance, and installation efficiency.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 EPBD-Led Deep Renovation of Worst-Performing Buildings

4.2.2 Thermal Modernization Subsidies Supporting Reroofing Demand

4.2.3 Nearshoring-Led Warehouse and Light-Industrial Roof Build-Out

4.2.4 Metal Roofing Substitution in Renovation for Lightweight, Faster Installation

4.2.5 Solar-Ready and Rooftop PV Permit Triggers Increasing Roof-System Upgrades

4.2.6 Hail and Convective Storm Damage Accelerating Reroofing Cycles

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Steel, Bitumen, and Energy Input Costs

4.3.2 Skilled Roofer Shortages and Ageing Installer Base

4.3.3 Renovation Underperformance and Weak Building-Level Execution Controls

4.3.4 Fragmented Installer Quality and Uneven Code Enforcement

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Trend and Impacts of Roofing Replacements

4.9 Porter's Five Forces

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Clay & Concrete Tiles

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Bituminous / Modified Bitumen Membranes

5.1.5 Single-Ply Membranes (TPO, EPDM, and PVC)

5.1.6 Wood

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Reroofing and Replacement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Institutional

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Poland

5.4.2 Romania

5.4.3 Czech Republic

5.4.4 Hungary

5.4.5 Rest of Central and Eastern Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 BMI Group

6.4.2 Wienerberger

6.4.3 Pruszynski

6.4.4 BP2

6.4.5 ROVA Group

6.4.6 Lindab

6.4.7 Ruukki Construction

6.4.8 Kingspan Group

6.4.9 Soprema

6.4.10 Bilka

6.4.11 Metigla

6.4.12 Wetterbest

6.4.13 Balex Metal

6.4.14 swissporTON

6.4.15 Terran Group

6.4.16 Onduline Group

6.4.17 PREFA Aluminiumprodukte

6.4.18 Gerard Roofing System

6.4.19 Nelskamp

6.4.20 Bauder

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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