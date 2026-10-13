Global Carbon Foam Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Aerospace And Power Electronics Drive 8.71% CAGR To USD 42.86 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize graphitic foam capacity, power-electronics cooling and aerospace contracts, while scaling bio-based insulation to balance margins and volume

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Foam - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon foam market was valued at USD 25.97 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 28.23 million in 2026 to USD 42.86 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by growing demand across aerospace and defence, power electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage, construction, and industrial applications.

Aerospace and Defence Applications Drive Carbon Foam Demand

Increasing investment in hypersonic vehicles and advanced aerospace systems is strengthening demand for graphitic carbon foam. Hypersonic platforms encounter intense heat fluxes and extreme temperatures, making high-performance thermal materials essential for heat shields, structural cores, and re-entry systems. Graphitic carbon-foam cores can withstand these demanding conditions while reducing the risk of premature ablation.

During 2024-2025, the U.S. Air Force and Navy introduced several Small Business Innovation Research topics focused on modular carbon-carbon and carbon-foam structures. These initiatives aim to lower unit costs for expendable re-entry systems while improving thermal performance. Commercial aerospace demand is also expanding as wide-body aircraft programs increasingly incorporate carbon foam into nacelle liners and wing de-icing hardware. This combination of defense investment and commercial aircraft production is expected to provide suppliers with multi-year demand visibility.

Power Electronics and Electric Vehicles Expand Market Opportunities

Thermal-management requirements in electric vehicles, battery systems, data centers, and artificial-intelligence infrastructure are creating attractive growth opportunities for carbon foam manufacturers. Insulated-gate bipolar transistors used in electric vehicles typically face reliability limits near 150 C. Carbon heat-spreaders combined with phase-change materials can maintain junction temperatures below this threshold, including under demanding 5C discharge conditions.

Trials conducted in June 2025 showed that battery packs using copper-coated carbon foam and phase-change materials achieved lower peak temperatures while reducing overall system mass compared with conventional liquid cooling. This approach can also decrease parasitic power consumption, supporting improved vehicle efficiency and battery performance.

Data-center operators face similar challenges as artificial-intelligence accelerators generate increasing amounts of heat per chip. Graphene-foam vapor chambers are becoming important components in thermal-management systems designed to prevent thermal throttling and maintain computing performance. As a result, power-electronics cooling is emerging as one of the most commercially attractive areas within the carbon foam market.

High Production Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Carbon foam production remains energy-intensive, particularly for graphitic grades. Graphitization requires prolonged exposure to extremely high furnace temperatures and controlled inert atmospheres, resulting in substantial electricity consumption. Establishing industrial-scale production also requires significant capital investment, limiting market entry to well-funded manufacturers.

Rising electricity and gas prices can place additional pressure on producer margins, especially in Europe and other energy-intensive manufacturing regions. Fossil-fuel price volatility may continue to affect competitiveness in price-sensitive applications such as construction materials, furnace linings, and general industrial equipment. Other market challenges include the limited supply of high-quality mesophase pitch. However, environmental regulations favoring non-toxic, fire-resistant insulation and the adoption of carbon-foam current collectors in solid-state batteries are expected to support future growth.

Graphitic Carbon Foam Leads Market Revenue

Graphitic foam represented 74.55% of carbon foam market revenue in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% through 2031. Its strong position reflects its importance in directional heat spreading for hypersonic skins, power inverters, rocket-nozzle inserts, and other high-temperature systems. Alternative materials often cannot satisfy the required in-plane thermal conductivity range of 40-180 W/mK.

Capacity expansion for high-temperature graphitization is therefore becoming a strategic priority. Additive manufacturing trials have also demonstrated flexural strengths near 235 MPa and performance above 3,000 C, reinforcing the potential of graphitic foam in aerospace and propulsion applications.

Non-graphitic foam remains relevant in building insulation, industrial furnaces, and applications where conductivity of 5-20 W/mK is sufficient and cost is the primary consideration. Lignin-derived foams capable of reaching 1,050 C fire resistance could support broader use of bio-based carbon foam in construction once production moves beyond pilot scale.

Regional Carbon Foam Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific generated 27.53% of global market revenue in 2025. Manufacturing expansion in South Korea, China, and Japan is supporting applications in hydrogen pressure vessels, wind-turbine components, automotive composites, and industrial thermal barriers. Government initiatives promoting high-density heat storage are also contributing to regional demand.

North America is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 9.24% through 2031. U.S. defense funding for hypersonic systems is increasing demand for graphitic foam in heat shields capable of operating at temperatures approaching 5,000 F. Strong commercial aerospace backlogs further reinforce the regional outlook.

Europe combines established aerospace activity with strict building-energy requirements that favor non-toxic and fire-safe insulation. Although energy-price volatility remains a constraint, circular-economy policies are encouraging investment in processes that convert carbon-fiber scrap into foam products with a substantially lower carbon footprint. These developments position Europe as an important market for both high-performance aerospace materials and cost-effective building insulation.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing demand from aerospace and defence

4.2.2 Expanding thermal-management needs of power electronics

4.2.3 Environmental regulations favouring non-toxic, fire-resistant insulation

4.2.4 Rapid adoption of carbon-foam current collectors in solid-state batteries

4.2.5 Biomass-derived carbon-foam feedstocks enabling cost reduction

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High production cost and energy intensity

4.3.2 Limited supply of high-quality mesophase pitch

4.3.3 Lack of global test standards delaying OEM qualification

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Graphitic

5.1.2 Non-graphitic

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defence

5.2.2 Electronics and Electrical

5.2.3 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.4 Building and Construction

5.2.5 Energy Storage and Fuel Cells

5.2.6 Industrial Equipment

5.2.7 Other End-users

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 NORDIC Countries

5.3.3.7 Russia

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 American Elements

6.4.2 Beijing Jingke Xingye Technology Development Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Carbon-Core Corporation

6.4.4 CONSOL Energy Inc.

6.4.5 Entegris Inc.

6.4.6 ERG Aerospace

6.4.7 Evonik Industries

6.4.8 Goodfellow Cambridge Ltd.

6.4.9 Graphite India Limited

6.4.10 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.11 Koppers Inc.

6.4.12 SGL Carbon

6.4.13 TORAY CARBON MAGIC CO., LTD

6.4.14 Touchstone Advanced Composites

6.4.15 Ultramet

6.4.16 Xiamen Zopin New Material Limited

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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