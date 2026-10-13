Japan High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI Data Centers And HBM4 Adoption Fuel 24.05% CAGR To USD 311.53 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure HBM supply early, accelerate HBM3E-to-HBM4 qualification, and leverage Japan's materials ecosystem to capture AI data center demand and reduce import risk.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan HBM - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan high bandwidth memory market is projected to increase from USD 84.48 million in 2025 to USD 106.07 million in 2026 before reaching USD 311.53 million by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 24.05% during 2026-2031, supported by expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced semiconductor investment and rising demand for high-performance computing.

AI Data Center Expansion Accelerates HBM Demand

Japan is experiencing a concentrated AI infrastructure investment cycle as cloud providers, technology companies and data center operators deploy GPU clusters that require greater memory capacity and bandwidth. Microsoft announced a USD 10 billion investment in Japan through 2029, with a focus on data centers and AI infrastructure. GMI Cloud also unveiled a USD 12 billion sovereign AI initiative in Kagoshima, beginning with a planned 350MW facility and targeting 1GW over the long term.

SoftBank is contributing to this momentum through its planned October 2026 introduction of an AI Data Center GPU Cloud service based on NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems. The service is expected to support domestic AI inference and computing requirements. These large-scale projects are encouraging operators to negotiate memory supply commitments earlier, increasing the importance of vendors that can secure sufficient HBM volumes for initial AI training systems and subsequent inference clusters.

HBM3E Remains Dominant as HBM4 Adoption Advances

HBM3E represented 68.53% of Japan's high-bandwidth memory market by HBM type in 2025. Its leading position reflected broad availability for advanced accelerator clusters and the first major wave of AI training deployments. HBM3E is expected to remain an important volume product, although purchasing strategies are increasingly shifting toward HBM4, HBM4E and later generations.

HBM4E and other next-generation products are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 24.98% through 2031, making them the fastest-growing portion of the market. JEDEC released the JESD270-4 HBM4 standard in April 2025, establishing a 2048-bit interface and bandwidth of up to 2.048 TB/s per stack. SK hynix shipped 12-layer HBM4 samples in March 2025 and followed with 12-layer HBM4E samples in June 2026. The HBM4E samples offered 48GB capacity per stack alongside improvements in thermal resistance and power efficiency.

Japanese buyers are consequently beginning qualification processes earlier to prepare for future accelerator platforms. Procurement decisions increasingly reflect memory availability, thermal stability, energy efficiency, platform schedules and total system costs. HBM3 continues to serve price-sensitive applications, while HBM2E and earlier generations are moving toward legacy support and maintenance workloads.

Advanced Technology Nodes Strengthen Market Growth

Advanced nodes below 1Z accounted for 49.18% of the Japan high bandwidth memory market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.84% through 2031. This category was both the largest and fastest-growing technology node segment, benefiting from newer DRAM architectures and the demanding process controls required for high-performance memory stacks.

Japan's semiconductor materials industry is positioned to capture value from this transition. JX Advanced Metals completed a mass production line for high-purity CVD and ALD materials at its Ibaraki facility in March 2026, connecting the expansion to advanced semiconductor products, including HBM. Toto also announced a USD 495 million investment in semiconductor materials for the 1nm era in June 2026, highlighting continued preparation for future process requirements.

The 1Z node remained the second-largest segment in 2025 because of its role in supporting HBM3E products used across enterprise and telecommunications deployments. The 1Y node continued to support selected HBM3 products, while older 1X and above nodes experienced a managed decline associated with research, public-sector and long-cycle applications.

Imported HBM Supply Creates Procurement Risks

Despite strong domestic capabilities in semiconductor materials, equipment and integration, Japan remains heavily dependent on a limited number of overseas producers for finished HBM stacks. This concentration exposes buyers to global pricing fluctuations, allocation constraints and potential supply disruptions. AI data center schedules are especially sensitive because deployments depend on memory availability as well as server, power and facility readiness.

Government support for advanced semiconductor capacity is intended to reduce this exposure over time. Micron's Hiroshima program, including the deployment of EUV lithography for mass chip production, provides a potential domestic pathway for participation in future HBM generations. However, local finished-stack production remains under development and is not yet available at the commercial scale required to eliminate near-term import dependence.

Continued government backing, advanced packaging investment and domestic materials expertise will support Japan's position in the global HBM supply chain. Nevertheless, packaging capacity constraints, high fabrication costs and limited finished-stack production will remain key challenges as demand from AI training, inference, high-performance computing, graphics and network processing continues to rise.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid AI Accelerator Deployment in Japan's Data Centers

4.2.2 Government Backing for Domestic Semiconductor Capacity

4.2.3 Shift Toward HBM3E and HBM4 For Advanced Compute

4.2.4 Advanced Packaging Capacity Constraints Favor Premium HBM Supply

4.2.5 Rising Need For Precision Materials, Testing, and Thermal Control

4.2.6 Weak Yen Supporting Semiconductor Investment and Procurement

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Heavy Dependence on Imported Finished HBM Stacks

4.3.2 Extremely High Capital Intensity of HBM Fabrication

4.3.3 Yield Loss Risk in 12-Hi and 16-Hi Stack Production

4.3.4 Domestic Volume Manufacturing and Qualification Bottlenecks

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

5.1 By HBM Type

5.1.1 HBM2E and Earlier Generations

5.1.2 HBM3

5.1.3 HBM3E

5.1.4 HBM4

5.1.5 HBM4E

5.2 By Technology Node

5.2.1 1X And Above Legacy Nodes

5.2.2 1Y Node

5.2.3 1Z Node

5.2.4 Advanced Nodes Below 1Z

5.3 By End Use Industry

5.3.1 Cloud Service Providers and Hyperscalers

5.3.2 Internet Platforms and AI Model Developers

5.3.3 Government, Defense, Research, and Academic Institutions

5.3.4 Enterprise Data Centers

5.3.5 Telecommunications Operators and Network Equipment Providers

5.3.6 Other Enterprise Verticals

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 AI Model Training

5.4.2 AI Model Inference

5.4.3 HPC and Scientific Computing

5.4.4 Professional Graphics, Rendering, and Visualization

5.4.5 Network and Telecom Processing

5.4.6 Other High-Bandwidth Compute Workloads

5.5 By Packaging Type

5.5.1 2.5D Interposer-Based Packaging

5.5.2 3D Stacking

5.5.3 Fan-Out Advanced Packaging

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 SK hynix Inc.

6.4.3 Micron Technology, Inc.

6.5 Other Ecosystem Players

6.5.1 Kioxia Corporation

6.5.2 Tokyo Electron Limited

6.5.3 Advantest Corporation

6.5.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.5.5 SUMCO Corporation

6.5.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.5.7 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

6.5.8 Toshiba Corporation

6.5.9 Rapidus Corporation

6.5.10 Disco Corporation

6.5.11 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

6.5.12 JSR Corporation

6.5.13 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

6.5.14 Ibiden Co., Ltd.

6.5.15 Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

6.5.16 Kyocera Corporation

6.5.17 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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