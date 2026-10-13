Japan Semiconductor Device Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 EV, AI, And 5G/6G Demand Drives Growth To USD 73.36 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GaN/SiC pricing power, auto partnerships, localized 5G supply chains and dual-node fabs boost margins, accelerate design wins and diversify demand.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Semiconductor Device - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan semiconductor device market is estimated at USD 59.29 billion in 2026, up from USD 56.83 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 73.36 billion by 2031, expanding at a 4.34% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by rising semiconductor demand across automotive, communication, consumer electronics, industrial systems, computing, data storage, data centres, artificial intelligence, aerospace and defence applications.

Japan's established electronics manufacturing base, automotive supply chain and expertise in advanced materials continue to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry. Investment in advanced-node manufacturing, power semiconductors, sensors, memory devices and communications infrastructure is creating opportunities for domestic suppliers and international technology companies.

Electric-vehicle power-train demand strengthens semiconductor consumption

The transition to electric vehicles is increasing semiconductor content per vehicle as mechanical components are replaced by solid-state subsystems. Traction inverters, on-board chargers, battery management systems and ADAS controllers are becoming key sources of demand. Domestic semiconductor manufacturers are deploying d-mode GaN switches that can outperform SiC solutions at mid-range voltages, helping suppliers address broader applications while maintaining premium pricing.

Strategic partnerships between tier-one automotive suppliers and semiconductor companies are also accelerating design-win cycles. Mandatory carbon-reduction targets, local procurement agreements and Japan's extensive automotive ecosystem support faster product qualification and sustained demand for power devices. SiC MOSFETs and GaN transistors are expected to deliver particularly attractive opportunities as vehicle manufacturers pursue greater efficiency, range and charging performance.

5G/6G infrastructure roll-out creates new opportunities

Continued 5G network densification and investment in pre-standard 6G testbeds are increasing demand for advanced radio frequency and communications semiconductors. Higher throughput, lower latency and demanding thermal specifications require technologies beyond conventional silicon solutions. Japanese RF specialists are combining GaN HEMTs with proprietary matching networks to meet base-station performance requirements and capture premium margins.

Localization of plasma-etch and MOCVD equipment supply is reducing production risk and supporting additional orders from overseas fabless semiconductor companies. Demand is also extending into network-testing equipment and related communications systems, providing broader opportunities across Japan's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

Advanced lithography talent shortage remains a constraint

A shortage of engineers with advanced lithography and sub-2 nm process integration expertise could limit near-term expansion. EUV installations require highly specialized technical capabilities, while Japan's domestic graduate pipeline remains insufficient to meet projected requirements. Competition from multinational employers offering substantial wage premiums is further tightening the availability of experienced personnel.

Scholarship initiatives, university partnerships and mid-career retraining programs are helping address the gap. However, some fabrication projects remain dependent on expatriate specialists, potentially extending learning curves and increasing the risk of yield-ramp delays. Additional market considerations include government subsidies for advanced-node fabs, consumer IoT adoption in smart homes, and supply-chain exposure to specialty gases and chemicals.

Integrated Circuits maintain market leadership

Integrated Circuits accounted for 85.62% of Japan semiconductor device market revenue in 2025. Demand is being sustained by custom AI accelerators, automotive SoCs and multilayer 3D NAND. Edge-inference ASICs require leading-edge wafer capacity, while high-layer NAND packages support expanding cloud-storage infrastructure and data-intensive applications.

Sensors and MEMS are projected to grow at a 5.59% CAGR as ADAS radar systems and factory-floor modernization increase semiconductor attachment points. Optoelectronics also benefits from Japan's established capabilities in laser diodes used in LiDAR systems and AR headsets. Discrete power devices are expected to record moderate volume growth, although higher-value SiC MOSFETs and GaN transistors should support supplier margins.

Japan's semiconductor manufacturing strategy follows a dual-track model. Sub-7 nm production supports artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, while mature 40-65 nm processes serve automotive electronics, industrial controls and embedded systems. This diversified manufacturing structure reduces over-reliance on a single end market and improves resilience across demand cycles. Continued development of technologies such as 1,000-layer 3D NAND could further strengthen Japan's density leadership and global export competitiveness through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Electric-Vehicle (EV) Power-Train Demand Surge

4.2.2 Robust 5G/6G Infrastructure Roll-Out

4.2.3 Government Subsidies for Advanced-Node Fabs

4.2.4 Consumer IoT Proliferation in Smart Homes

4.2.5 Vertical GaN/SiC RandD Leadership in Japan

4.2.6 Reshoring Incentives for Secure Supply Chains

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Chronic Talent Shortage in Advanced Lithography

4.3.2 Supply-Chain Exposure to Specialty Gases and Chemicals

4.3.3 Earthquake-Induced Downtime Risk for Fabs

4.3.4 Legacy Equipment Obsolescence for Sub-28 Nm Nodes

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Discrete Semiconductors

5.1.1.1 Diodes

5.1.1.2 Transistors

5.1.1.3 Power Transistors

5.1.1.4 Rectifier and Thyristor

5.1.1.5 Other Discrete Semiconductors

5.1.2 Optoelectronics

5.1.2.1 Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

5.1.2.2 Laser Diodes

5.1.2.3 Image Sensors

5.1.2.4 Optocouplers

5.1.2.5 Other Optoelectronics

5.1.3 Sensors and MEMS

5.1.3.1 Pressure

5.1.3.2 Magnetic Field

5.1.3.3 Actuators

5.1.3.4 Acceleration and Yaw Rate

5.1.3.5 Temperature and Other Sensors and MEMS

5.1.4 Integrated Circuits

5.1.4.1 By IC Type

5.1.4.1.1 Analog

5.1.4.1.2 Micro

5.1.4.1.2.1 Microprocessors (MPU)

5.1.4.1.2.2 Microcontrollers (MCU)

5.1.4.1.2.3 Digital Signal Processors

5.1.4.1.3 Logic

5.1.4.1.4 Memory

5.1.4.2 By Technology Node

5.1.4.2.1 less than 3 nm

5.1.4.2.2 3 nm

5.1.4.2.3 5 nm

5.1.4.2.4 7 nm

5.1.4.2.5 16 nm

5.1.4.2.6 28 nm

5.1.4.2.7 Above 28 nm

5.2 By Business Model

5.2.1 IDM

5.2.2 Design/Fabless Vendor

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Communication (Wired and Wireless)

5.3.3 Consumer

5.3.4 Industrial

5.3.5 Computing/Data Storage

5.3.6 Data Centre

5.3.7 Artificial Intelligence

5.3.8 Government (Aerospace and Defence)

5.3.9 Other End-user Industry

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.2 Rohm Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

6.4.4 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

6.4.5 Kioxia Holdings Corporation

6.4.6 Socionext Inc.

6.4.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.8 Megachips Corporation

6.4.9 Kyocera Corporation

6.4.10 ABLIC Inc.

6.4.11 Ricoh Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc.

6.4.13 New Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Seiko Epson Corporation

6.4.15 Seiko Instruments Inc.

6.4.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.17 Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.

6.4.18 Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

6.4.19 Sharp Corporation

6.4.20 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.21 Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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