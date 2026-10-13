PFAS Adsorbent Regeneration Chemicals - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Regulations And Proprietary Blends Drive 7.13% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Centralized regeneration, solvent recovery and tailored chemical blends can lower lifecycle costs while supporting compliance with stricter PFAS treatment rules.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "PFAS Adsorbent Regeneration Chemicals - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PFAS adsorbent regeneration chemicals market was valued at USD 176.45 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 188.71 million in 2026 to USD 266.29 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.13% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by stricter water quality standards, rising treatment volumes, and increased adoption of regeneration and destruction processes for PFAS-loaded adsorbents.

Regulations Accelerate Capture-and-Destroy Treatment Adoption

Regulatory requirements are encouraging municipal and industrial water treatment operators to evaluate regeneration and destruction pathways instead of treating spent granular activated carbon solely as disposable waste. In April 2024, the United States Environmental Protection Agency finalized the National Primary Drinking Water Regulation, establishing maximum contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid. Limits of 10 parts per trillion were also introduced for perfluorohexane sulfonic acid, perfluorononanoic acid, and hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid.

Japan's mandatory PFOS and PFOA standards of 50 nanograms per liter took effect in April 2026, requiring water suppliers to conduct testing, inspections, and public disclosure. In Europe, treatment planning is being influenced by proposed restrictions under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals framework, with scientific evaluation expected to conclude by the end of 2026. These measures are increasing demand for documented adsorbent regeneration, waste handling, and PFAS destruction processes.

Short-Chain PFAS Treatment Creates New Chemical Requirements

Growing concern about short-chain PFAS is supporting the adoption of ion exchange resins and specialized regeneration chemicals. Standard granular activated carbon filtration is generally less effective for perfluoroalkyl acids with chain lengths below 6 carbons. Ion exchange resins can improve the removal of both long-chain and short-chain compounds, but their regeneration commonly requires methanol-brine or ethanol-brine mixtures.

This shift is creating demand for tailored chemical formulations, solvent recovery systems, and safe management of concentrated PFAS streams. Research published in 2025 indicated that more than 90% of methanol in regenerant solutions could be recovered through rotary evaporation within 4 hours at 50 C, without detectable PFAS carryover into the recovered solvent. Such advances may improve operating efficiency and support wider use of solvent-based regeneration.

Hazardous Handling Requirements Remain a Market Restraint

Spent regenerants contain concentrated PFAS and require traceable handling, secure storage, and transfer to appropriately permitted processing facilities. Solvent-based waste streams also require additional safety controls, increasing the capital and operational requirements for on-site regeneration systems.

Small and medium water utilities may lack the technical staff, waste-management expertise, or treatment volumes required to justify dedicated regeneration equipment. As a result, some distributed sites may continue using single-use media despite the potential lifecycle savings associated with regeneration. Centralized regeneration services are therefore expected to play an important role by consolidating volumes and providing established waste logistics. Other market influences include rising spent adsorbent disposal costs and uncertainty surrounding PFAS destruction byproducts.

Sodium Hydroxide Leads Chemical Demand

Sodium hydroxide accounted for 41.86% of market revenue in 2025. It is widely used in high-pH granular activated carbon reactivation protocols and ion exchange resin cleaning cycles. Alcohol-based chemicals, particularly methanol and ethanol, are primarily associated with solvent-based ion exchange regeneration and require effective recovery or disposal systems following treatment.

Proprietary chemical blends are forecast to record an 8.57% CAGR through 2031. Growth is linked to the development of PFAS-selective materials such as cyclodextrin polymers, fluoropolymer sorbents, and molecularly imprinted materials. These adsorbents require regeneration protocols matched to their adsorption characteristics. A 2024 Nature Communications study reported that a fluoropolymer sorbent retained more than 90% PFAS sorption efficiency after 5 regeneration cycles when suitable desorption chemistry was applied. Continued movement from pilot testing to full-scale treatment is expected to increase demand for engineered chemical blends.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific generated 39.91% of global revenue in 2025 and is projected to expand at an 8.53% CAGR through 2031. Japan's water quality standards are supporting investment in granular activated carbon reactivation and ion exchange regeneration. South Korea expanded restrictions on PFOS, PFOA, and perfluorohexane sulfonic acid by mid-2025, while Taiwan continues to address PFAS wastewater concerns related to semiconductor manufacturing. Singapore, Thailand, and other ASEAN countries remain at earlier regulatory stages but represent a developing pipeline for future treatment demand.

North American growth is being driven by the U.S. drinking water regulation and investment in domestic treatment infrastructure. In February 2026, a nearly USD 100 million expansion was announced for an activated carbon facility in Columbus, Ohio, adding 27 million pounds per year of reactivation capacity. Operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028. Semiconductor manufacturing growth in Arizona, New York, and Ohio is also creating site-specific demand for short-chain PFAS treatment and regeneration chemistry.

Europe continues to advance PFAS controls across municipal and industrial applications. The European Union restriction on PFAS-containing firefighting foams was published in October 2025, while restrictions on perfluorohexanoic acid-related substances take effect in October 2026. South America and Middle-East and Africa remain earlier-stage markets, with selective opportunities emerging from municipal water investment, mining contamination management, and industrial wastewater treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Regulatory-Driven Adoption of Capture-and-Destroy Treatment

4.2.2 Expansion of Centralized Regeneration Services

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Short-Chain PFAS Treatment

4.2.4 Increasing Cost of Spent Adsorbent Disposal

4.2.5 Regenerant Recycling and Closed-Loop Solvent Recovery

4.2.6 Modular Regeneration Systems for Distributed Treatment Sites

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Hazardous Handling Requirements for PFAS-Loaded Regenerants

4.3.2 Limited Availability of Specialized Reactivation Capacity

4.3.3 Uncertainty Regarding PFAS Destruction Byproducts

4.3.4 High Chemical Recovery and Wastewater Treatment Requirements

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Chemical Type

5.1.1 Sodium Hydroxide

5.1.2 Alcohol-Based Chemicals

5.1.3 Proprietary Chemical Blends

5.1.4 Other Chemical Types (Acetone, Salt Solutions, Surfactant-Based Chemicals)

5.2 By Adsorbent Type

5.2.1 Granular Activated Carbon

5.2.2 Ion Exchange Resins

5.2.3 Powdered Activated Carbon

5.2.4 Other Adsorbent Types (Modified Clay, Bio-Based and Hybrid Adsorbents)

5.3 By End-Use Industry

5.3.1 Municipal Water Treatment

5.3.2 Industrial Water Treatment

5.3.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing

5.3.4 Other End-Use Industries (Landfill Leachate Treatment, Defense and Aerospace, Mining and Metals, Chemicals and Petrochemicals)

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DESOTEC

6.4.2 DuPont

6.4.3 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.4 Envirogen Group

6.4.5 JACOBI CARBONS GROUP

6.4.6 KURARAY CO., LTD.

6.4.7 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.8 LANXESS

6.4.9 Norit

6.4.10 Onterris, Inc.

6.4.11 Puraffinity

6.4.12 Puragen

6.4.13 ResinTech, Inc.

6.4.14 Xylem

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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