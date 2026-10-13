Middle East And Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2031 Green Mandates And Smart Retrofits Drive 15.47% CAGR Toward USD 3.88 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lower solar, storage and smart HVAC costs, paired with envelope upgrades and green finance, improve project viability, accelerate payback and strengthen ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East and Africa Net-Zero Energy Buildings - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa net-zero energy buildings market is projected to grow from USD 1.75 billion in 2025 and USD 1.89 billion in 2026 to USD 3.88 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.47% between 2026 and 2031, supported by national sustainability mandates, green building codes, declining clean technology costs, and rising demand for energy-efficient properties.

National Mandates and Building Codes Accelerate Adoption

Government policies are creating direct demand for net-zero energy buildings across the region. Dubai requires the Al Sa'fat Silver standard as a baseline for new building permits, connecting sustainability documentation with approval and completion processes. Saudi Arabia has incorporated sustainability requirements into its building code and assessment framework, helping move energy-efficient development beyond pilot projects.

Elsewhere, Kenya introduced its National Buildings and Construction Decarbonization Roadmap for 2026 to 2040, which includes minimum energy performance standards for new public buildings by 2030. South Africa's Climate Change Act and higher carbon tax rate have also strengthened the financial case for reducing building-related emissions. Together, these measures encourage property owners, architects, engineers, and technology suppliers to address energy performance during the earliest stages of project development.

Lower Technology Costs Improve Project Viability

Falling costs for solar systems, energy storage, smart controls, and high-efficiency HVAC equipment are improving the commercial viability of net-zero projects. Research into hot-climate retrofits found that combining building envelope improvements with photovoltaic systems could deliver a 3-year payback for the envelope component in Saudi Arabia. Integrated retrofit packages can also reduce energy demand to levels approaching near-zero energy building thresholds.

Advanced building controls are helping owners reduce operational waste, optimize cooling systems, and manage electricity consumption more effectively. Shorter payback periods are especially important for existing properties, where owners may prefer renovation over replacement. As a result, market opportunities are expanding beyond new developments to include upgrades of offices, hotels, campuses, hospitals, homes, and industrial facilities.

High Upfront Costs Remain a Market Restraint

Despite favorable growth prospects, capital requirements continue to limit adoption. Research focused on South Africa indicates that net-zero buildings can cost 5% to 10% more to construct than conventional properties. South African borrowing costs reached 15% in 2024, potentially extending payback periods for renewable energy and efficiency investments.

A King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center survey found that 20.4% of 137 respondents viewed high initial costs as a barrier to energy conservation in Gulf buildings. Residential properties were identified as the most challenging segment to retrofit. Wider use of long-term financing, green finance, certification incentives, and energy performance contracts could help reduce these barriers. Other market constraints include a shortage of specialized professionals, while utility costs and grid reliability concerns continue to support demand.

Commercial Buildings Lead Market Demand

Commercial buildings accounted for 48.20% of the Middle East and Africa net-zero energy buildings market in 2025. This leadership reflects the concentration of offices, hotels, retail properties, and mixed-use developments in major Gulf cities. Developers are responding to certification standards, corporate sustainability targets, and tenant demand for verified building performance.

Schneider Electric's NEST headquarters in Dubai achieved a 37% reduction in annual energy use and LEED ID+C Platinum certification in 2025. The project demonstrates how smart controls and on-site generation can improve commercial building performance while providing measurable data for environmental, social, and governance reporting.

Institutional Buildings Record the Fastest Growth

Institutional buildings are forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 16.30% through 2031. Government agencies, universities, hospitals, and large campuses can implement common energy standards across extensive property portfolios. Siemens and the United Arab Emirates Higher Colleges of Technology established a 5-year Smart Campus Framework covering energy, water, waste, and clean mobility systems, highlighting demand for integrated technologies and recurring services.

Residential demand is also increasing in South Africa and Egypt as property owners seek greater energy independence amid unreliable electricity supply. Industrial adoption is expected to expand as manufacturers incorporate high-performance building systems, renewable generation, and intelligent energy management into new facilities and renovation projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 National Net-Zero Mandates and Green Building Codes Accelerate Market Adoption

4.2.2 Utility Cost and Grid Reliability Challenges Increase Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings

4.2.3 Declining Costs of Solar, Storage, and Smart HVAC Systems Improve Project Viability

4.2.4 Green Finance and Certification Incentives Support Net-Zero Building Investments

4.2.5 Cooling-Dominant Building Loads Enhance Retrofit Payback Potential

4.2.6 Building Energy Performance Data Improves Access to Green Financing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Capital Requirements Limit Net-Zero Building Adoption

4.3.2 Shortage of Specialized Net-Zero Building Professionals Delays Project Delivery

4.3.3 Split Incentives and Weak Operational Performance Monitoring Reduce Investment Returns

4.3.4 Extreme Heat, Water Stress, and Renewable Energy Variability Challenge Building Performance

4.4 Value and Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Market Evolution and Adoption Trends

4.8 Key Net-Zero Energy Building Projects

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Building Type

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Institutional

5.1.4 Industrial

5.2 By Offerings

5.2.1 Solutions (New Net-Zero Energy Building Development, Net-Zero Building Retrofit, Integrated Design & Delivery and Smart Net-Zero Building Solutions)

5.2.2 Services (Architectural & Engineering Design, Construction Services, Commissioning & Certification Services and Consulting Services)

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Country

5.4.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4 Egypt

5.4.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Johnson Controls International plc

6.4.2 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.3 Siemens AG

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 ABB Ltd.

6.4.6 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

6.4.7 Trane Technologies plc

6.4.8 Carrier Global Corporation

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.10 Saint-Gobain S.A.

6.4.11 Kingspan Group plc

6.4.12 ROCKWOOL A/S

6.4.13 Bosch Building Technologies

6.4.14 Legrand SA

6.4.15 ENGIE SA

6.4.16 Masdar

6.4.17 ACCIONA, S.A.

6.4.18 Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies

6.4.19 ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC

6.4.20 Dalkia

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900