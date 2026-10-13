China Battery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) EV And Grid Storage Demand To Fuel 13.65% CAGR And A USD 83.73 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Localization, LFP adoption and second-life programs cut logistics and ownership costs, extend asset life and unlock added revenue across EV and grid-storage markets.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Battery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China battery market was valued at USD 38.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 44.16 billion in 2026 to USD 83.73 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.65% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising new energy vehicle adoption, expanding grid-scale storage capacity and continued investment in advanced battery manufacturing.

NEV Adoption Drives Lithium-ion Battery Demand Beyond Coastal Markets

China's nationwide new energy vehicle mandates are accelerating lithium-ion battery demand across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. These municipalities now align more closely with coastal electric vehicle adoption targets, supported by 2024 subsidies covering up to 15% of battery pack costs. Because approximately 60% of vehicle sales occur in these cities, charging infrastructure has become central to market growth.

The deployment of 120,000 public fast-charging stations in 2025 helped reduce range concerns and generated an estimated 50 GWh of additional cell demand. Automakers have also introduced sub-USD 15,000 electric vehicles equipped with 40-50 kWh LFP battery packs, improving total-cost-of-ownership competitiveness against internal-combustion vehicles.

Battery manufacturers are locating gigafactories closer to regional vehicle assembly plants to lower logistics expenses and shorten delivery cycles. This localization is creating opportunities for smaller suppliers to secure captive contracts and compete more effectively outside established coastal manufacturing centers.

Grid-Scale Energy Storage Supports Market Expansion

Rapid renewable energy development is strengthening demand for battery energy storage systems in China. Renewable-rich provinces recorded curtailment rates of up to 30% in 2024, prompting requirements for co-located storage at projects exceeding 100 MW. Utility-scale battery installations reached 73.76 GW in 2024 and are forecast to approach 180 GW by 2027.

Advanced LFP storage systems are improving project economics through longer operating lives and reduced dependence on coal-based peaking capacity. CATL's Tener LFP system provides 6,000 cycles, supporting 15-year power-purchase agreements. Pouch cells are also gaining attention because they improve thermal management and can reduce container footprints by 20% compared with prismatic alternatives.

The implementation of GB 44240-2024 safety standards in August 2025 is expected to accelerate the replacement of legacy systems that do not meet propagation testing requirements. This regulatory shift should support demand for safer, modern energy storage technologies.

Manufacturing Overcapacity Creates Margin Pressure

Despite strong growth prospects, planned cell manufacturing capacity of 1.3 TWh significantly exceeds projected 2026 demand of 600 GWh. Utilization rates could fall below 50%, potentially limiting battery prices to approximately USD 70/kWh and placing pressure on producer margins.

Trade barriers and anti-dumping tariffs in the United States and Europe may restrict export opportunities for surplus battery cells. Larger manufacturers are better positioned to absorb temporary margin compression, while smaller producers could encounter liquidity challenges by 2027. These conditions may lead to asset sales, restructuring and further industry consolidation.

Secondary Batteries and Lithium-ion Technology Maintain Leadership

Secondary batteries accounted for 92.1% of the China battery market in 2025 and are projected to expand at a 13.9% CAGR. Growth is supported by new energy vehicle penetration, which reached 38% of passenger-car sales, as well as second-life programs that repurpose retired automotive batteries for stationary energy storage.

Lead-acid batteries continue to lose ground as longer LFP cycle life reduces their remaining cost advantage. Lithium battery retrofits for electric two-wheelers can achieve payback within 18 months, while industrial lead-acid battery suppliers recorded sales declines of 25% in 2025. This shift reflects accelerating chemistry substitution across transportation and industrial applications.

Lithium-ion technology held a 75.5% market share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a 14.8% CAGR through 2031. LFP represented approximately 70% of automotive cell shipments, supported by lower costs and cobalt-free materials. Blade and M3P battery variants are extending vehicle range capabilities and reducing the market share of nickel-rich chemistries.

Sodium-ion commercial shipments began in 2025 with energy density reaching 160 Wh/kg, creating opportunities in sub-USD 10,000 vehicles and stationary storage. Solid-state batteries remain at the pilot stage due to manufacturing yield challenges and intellectual property disputes. Although emerging technologies will diversify supply chains, lithium-ion batteries are expected to retain a strong economic and commercial position through 2031.

Additional market growth factors include the price parity of LFP packs, the replacement of lead-acid batteries and vertical integration by major manufacturers. However, restrictions on new coal-power capacity for cathode processing may limit historical energy cost advantages and encourage further improvements in manufacturing efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Nationwide NEV Mandates Driving Lithium-Ion Demand Surge in Tier-2 & 3 Cities

4.2.2 Grid-Scale Storage Boom Triggered by 30 % Renewable Curtailment Targets

4.2.3 Price Parity of LFP Packs (Below USD 80/kWh) Accelerating Lead-acid Replacement

4.2.4 Vertical Integration by CATL & BYD Reducing Supply-Chain Bottlenecks and Costs

4.2.5 Provincial Recycling Quotas Creating Secondary Raw-Material Stream for New Cells

4.2.6 Preferential VAT Rebate on Domestic Battery Materials Boosting Local Production

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Imminent Overcapacity Risk from 1.3 TWh Announced Cell Plants Depressing Margins

4.3.2 Regulatory Cap on New Coal-Power for Cathode Processing Limiting Energy Cost Advantage

4.3.3 Critical Mineral Import Volatility amid Indonesia & DRC Export Policy Shifts

4.3.4 Intensifying IP Litigation on Solid-State Electrolyte Patents Delaying Commercialization

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porters Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 PESTLE Analysis

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Primary Battery

5.1.2 Secondary Battery

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Lead-acid Battery

5.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery

5.2.3 Other Technologies (Ni-MH, Zinc-air, Sodium-ion, Solid-State Prototype)

5.3 By Form Factor

5.3.1 Cylindrical

5.3.2 Prismatic

5.3.3 Pouch

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Automotive (Passenger Electric Vehicles and Commercial Electric Vehicles)

5.4.2 Energy Storage Systems (Utility-Scale and Commercial and Industrial)

5.4.3 Industrial Batteries

5.4.4 Portable Electronics

5.4.5 Others (Medical Devices, Defence, Marine)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, JVs, Funding, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

6.4.2 BYD Co. Ltd.

6.4.3 CALB Group Co. Ltd.

6.4.4 EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Farasis Energy Inc.

6.4.8 Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

6.4.9 Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy Co. Ltd.

6.4.10 Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.12 REPT Battero Energy Co. Ltd.

6.4.13 Great Power Energy & Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.14 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

6.4.15 Tianneng Power International Ltd.

6.4.16 Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd.

6.4.17 LG Energy Solution Ltd.

6.4.18 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

6.4.19 Tesla Inc. (Shanghai Gigafactory Battery Operations)

6.4.20 COSMX Battery Co. Ltd.

6.4.21 Microvast Holdings Inc.

6.4.22 Ampace Technology Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900