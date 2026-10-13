Philippines Roofing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Metal Roofing And Infrastructure Investment Drive 7.12% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metal roofing leads on wind-code compliance and cost efficiency, while infrastructure, remittance-funded housing, and solar-ready systems offer strong ROI opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippines Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines roofing market is estimated to reach 36.46 billion square meters in 2026, up from 34.04 billion square meters in 2025. Market volume is projected to increase to 51.43 billion square meters by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.12% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by government infrastructure investment, expanding residential construction, overseas Filipino worker remittances, stronger building standards, and rising demand for durable roofing systems.

Build Better More Program Supports Roofing Demand

The Build Better More infrastructure program remains a major driver of the Philippines roofing market. Flagship projects include public markets, evacuation centers, transport hubs, and other government facilities requiring new or replacement roofing. Pre-engineered metal roofs with long-term warranties are increasingly preferred in public tenders because of their durability, installation efficiency, and performance under severe weather conditions.

National procurement standards are also placing greater emphasis on roofing systems with superior wind-uplift ratings. These requirements are influencing local government purchasing decisions, particularly in regions exposed to typhoons. The PHP 1.507 trillion infrastructure budget for 2025 maintains public infrastructure spending at 5.2% of GDP, helping preserve project continuity despite broader fiscal constraints. Replacement activity in high-traffic public facilities is expected to generate additional roofing demand throughout the forecast period.

Residential Construction Benefits From OFW Remittances

Higher overseas Filipino worker remittances are supporting homebuilding and renovation across the country. A meaningful share of remittance income is directed toward residential construction, including spending on roofs, exterior envelopes, and weather-resistant materials. Pag-IBIG mortgage subsidies are further improving housing affordability and encouraging buyers to invest in metal roofing systems.

Provinces with large migrant-worker communities, including Pangasinan and Iloilo, recorded strong residential permit growth in 2024, exceeding the national average. Because remittance flows are influenced more by international labor demand than domestic economic cycles, they provide a relatively stable source of funding for housing projects. This trend is expected to support long-term expansion in the Philippines roofing market.

Metal Roofing Maintains Market Leadership

Metal roofing accounted for 83.72% of the Philippines roofing market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at 7.55% through 2031, outperforming the overall market. Pre-painted galvanized steel remains the preferred material because of its low weight, cost-effectiveness, and ability to meet wind-resistance requirements.

Solar-ready metal roofing is also gaining momentum as property owners adopt rooftop solar systems and take advantage of net-metering opportunities. Premium protective coatings are seeing stronger demand in coastal areas, where salt exposure and humidity increase corrosion risks.

Tile roofing continues to serve heritage districts and luxury residential developments, where appearance is often prioritized over cost and structural weight. However, heavier tile systems face limitations in typhoon-prone locations. Asphalt shingles retain demand in retrofit projects, particularly in older Metro Manila subdivisions where existing rafters may not support heavier roofing materials. Bituminous sheets, polycarbonate panels, and nipa thatch remain in use for agricultural buildings and temporary structures, although their market share is declining as metal roofing becomes more common in public housing.

Raw-Material Costs Create Market Pressure

Raw-material price volatility remains a key restraint. Galvanized-steel prices increased in 2024 as Chinese exports tightened and freight costs rose. Since imports account for a substantial share of domestic steel consumption, currency fluctuations and trade policy changes can quickly affect roofing quotations.

Higher bitumen prices have also reduced margins for asphalt-shingle manufacturers, limiting promotional activity in the renovation market. Local steel mills supply only part of national demand, prompting contractors to shorten price-validity periods and making project budgeting more complex. Backward-integrated producers may be better positioned to absorb cost increases, but the wider market remains exposed to international commodity and shipping cycles.

Market Outlook

Additional growth opportunities are emerging from energy-efficient building codes and the national push for typhoon-resilient building envelopes. At the same time, the high upfront cost of premium roofing systems may restrict adoption among price-sensitive households and smaller developers. Despite these challenges, sustained infrastructure spending, residential development, renewable energy adoption, and stricter construction standards are expected to keep the Philippines roofing market on a steady growth path through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in government-led "Build Better More" infrastructure pipeline

4.2.2 Residential construction boom driven by OFW remittances

4.2.3 Momentum toward green and energy-efficient building codes

4.2.4 National push for typhoon-resilient building envelopes

4.2.5 Emergence of solar-ready metal roofing systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Raw-material price volatility (steel, bitumen)

4.3.2 High upfront cost of premium roofing systems

4.3.3 Shortage of certified roofing installers

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Tile Roofing

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Other Roofing

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Non-residential

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Alpha Pro Steel Makers

6.4.2 BlueScope

6.4.3 BP Canada

6.4.4 COH Builders Centre

6.4.5 Colorsteel Systems Corporation

6.4.6 DN Steel

6.4.7 Dura Roof

6.4.8 GAF Materials LLC

6.4.9 IKO Industries

6.4.10 Jacinto Color Steel Inc.

6.4.11 Marusugi Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Metalink

6.4.13 Metroof

6.4.14 Onduline

6.4.15 Owens Corning

6.4.16 Philsteel Holdings Corporation

6.4.17 Puyat Steel Corporation

6.4.18 Sanlex Roofmaster Center Co. Inc.

6.4.19 Sheehan Inc.

6.4.20 TERREAL

6.4.21 Union Galvasteel Corporation

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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