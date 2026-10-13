El Salvador Construction Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Infrastructure Investment And Housing Demand Create New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target public infrastructure, remittance-backed housing, adaptive reuse and green retrofits; offset import volatility with local materials and modern construction.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "El Salvador Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The El Salvador construction market is expected to increase from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 2.53 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2031, expanding at a 3.32% CAGR over 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by public infrastructure investment, remittance-backed housing demand, renewable energy development, tourism projects, urban renewal, and increasing industrial activity.

Public Infrastructure Investment Supports Construction Growth

Government infrastructure spending is strengthening long-term construction capacity across El Salvador. Plan Control Territorial has broadened the public works agenda from individual road projects to coordinated territorial development. The USD 200 million Local Economic Resilience Project is financing municipal capabilities and physical assets, while the National Directorate of Municipal Works is helping streamline procurement and project execution.

Major initiatives, including feasibility studies for the Pacific Train, are expected to create opportunities for engineering firms, contractors, and construction material suppliers. A diversified financing structure, including USD 71.8 million from Deutsche Bank and USD 100 million from CAF, is reducing dependence on traditional funding sources and supporting a more consistent pipeline of public contracts.

Remittances Sustain Residential Construction Demand

Stable remittance inflows from Salvadorans living abroad continue to support mortgage approvals and housing investment. Between 2017-2023, the metropolitan planning authority approved 2,249 permits, with residential projects accounting for 70.2% of the total. A USD 2 billion development pipeline recorded in 2023 also reflected continued investor confidence in the country's property and construction sectors.

Developers remain active in single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, mixed-use towers, and projects designed for diaspora purchasers. Sustainable construction is also gaining traction. Low-carbon wall systems that comply with seismic requirements and reduce embodied emissions by 36% illustrate how developers are combining housing demand with stronger environmental performance.

Material Costs and Labor Constraints Challenge Contractors

Imported construction material costs remain a significant challenge. An 11.2% increase in global steel prices during 2024, combined with customs bottlenecks, placed pressure on contractor margins. El Salvador's fully dollarized economy also limits access to currency-hedging mechanisms that could otherwise reduce exposure to international price volatility.

The National Trade Facilitation Committee is digitizing customs clearances, but differing requirements for cement, rebar, and glass continue to slow progress. In response, builders are evaluating locally sourced bamboo-composite panels and other alternative materials to reduce import dependence. Skilled-labor shortages and wage escalation may also affect project schedules and construction costs.

Infrastructure and New Construction Lead Market Activity

Infrastructure is projected to record a 5.71% CAGR, gradually reducing residential construction's 37.22% market share. Roads, rail planning, water systems, and utility projects financed by international institutions are progressing from development into procurement. Utility-Scale renewable energy projects are creating additional demand, while tourism investment is transforming construction activity in coastal areas.

Commercial development is benefiting from tourism growth and demand from Bitcoin-related enterprises. However, oversupply in older retail corridors continues to limit rental growth. Industrial construction associated with near-shoring, logistics, and free-trade zones is adding capacity in Santa Ana and San Miguel, supporting greater geographic and sector diversification.

New-build activity represented 68.63% of the El Salvador construction market in 2025, reflecting the country's continuing infrastructure and housing requirements. Environmental impact assessments may extend development schedules, but the need for transportation, utilities, industrial facilities, and residential properties will continue to support new projects.

Renovation is forecast to expand at a 2.65% CAGR as investors focus on adaptive reuse, seismic retrofits, and energy-efficient upgrades. Urban renewal incentives and a revised tariff grid for San Salvador's historic center are directing capital toward existing buildings. Streamlined approvals in designated areas and access to green-bond financing are also improving the viability of renovation projects, giving contractors a more balanced mix of new construction and asset optimization opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government infrastructure outlays (Plan Control Territorial, PPP pipeline)

4.2.2 Surging remittance-fuelled housing demand

4.2.3 Utility-scale renewable energy build-out

4.2.4 Tourism push (Surf City 2.0, airport expansion)

4.2.5 Bitcoin-linked FDI in mixed-use real-estate (under-reported)

4.2.6 Climate-resilient design mandates (under-reported)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Imported material cost volatility

4.3.2 Skilled-labour shortage & wage escalation

4.3.3 Permit & land-titling delays

4.3.4 Seismic-zone compliance costs (under-reported)

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of El-Salvador with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 San Salvador

5.5.2 Santa Ana

5.5.3 San Miguel

5.5.4 La Libertad

5.5.5 Rest of El-Salvador

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, PPP awards)

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Salazar Romero S.A. de C.V.

6.4.2 Inversiones Roble S.A. de C.V.

6.4.3 Agrisal Grupo

6.4.4 Construcciones Nabla S.A. de C.V.

6.4.5 Grupo Q Infraestructura

6.4.6 American Industrial Park S.A. de C.V.

6.4.7 Aluminum Glass Factory S.A. de C.V.

6.4.8 MECO El Salvador

6.4.9 Termotecnica ECASA

6.4.10 Holcim El Salvador

6.4.11 Cementos Progreso (CEMPRO)

6.4.12 Pegamodal

6.4.13 AES El Salvador (EPC arm)

6.4.14 Grupo COINSA

6.4.15 Aggregate El Salvador S.A. de C.V.

6.4.16 Conadis S.A. de C.V.

6.4.17 Indufoam Constructora

6.4.18 Road & Industrial Signaling S.A. de C.V.

6.4.19 P&D Desarrollos

6.4.20 Concremix

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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