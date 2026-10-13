HVAC Plastic Fans And Blowers Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Hit $17.14 Billion As EC Motors, Smart HVAC, And Data Center Cooling Fuel 10.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EC motors cut energy use by 30–50%, while IoT maintenance, corrosion-resistant polymers and optimized impellers reduce lifecycle costs and strengthen HVAC ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HVAC Plastic Fans and Blowers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC plastic fans and blowers market is projected to grow from USD 6.28 billion in 2026 to USD 17.14 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during 2026-2036. The report analyzes market size, share, growth drivers, competitive developments, segment performance, and regional opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient ventilation systems, corrosion-resistant fan components, and lightweight impeller designs. Expanding construction activity in emerging economies and increased focus on reducing HVAC lifecycle energy costs are also strengthening demand. HVAC fan systems account for approximately 9% of commercial building electricity consumption globally, making fan efficiency an important consideration for building owners, developers, and facility managers.

Additional opportunities are emerging from rapid data center development, increasing adoption of electronically commutated motors, and integration of IoT-enabled HVAC systems. EC motor fans can deliver 30-50% energy savings over conventional AC motor systems while supporting variable speed control, predictive maintenance, and demand-responsive operation. Market growth may be restrained by the temperature limitations of engineering thermoplastics, fire performance requirements under UL 723 and EN 13501, concerns regarding structural durability compared with metal alternatives, and volatility in specialty polymer resin prices.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The HVAC plastic fans and blowers market is segmented by product, technology, pressure range, application, end use, and geography. Product categories include plastic centrifugal fans, plastic axial fans, plastic mixed flow fans, plastic crossflow fans, and plastic centrifugal blowers. Technology segments comprise AC motor fans, EC motor fans, and DC motor fans, while pressure ranges include low pressure, medium pressure, and high pressure systems.

Plastic centrifugal fans are expected to account for the largest product share in 2026. Their leadership is supported by broad deployment in commercial air handling units, cooling towers, and industrial ventilation systems. Backward curved centrifugal configurations are widely used where high static pressure and consistent airflow are required. Glass fiber reinforced polyamide and engineering-grade thermoplastics provide the aerodynamic precision and mechanical strength needed for demanding commercial and industrial operating cycles.

Plastic mixed flow fans are projected to record the highest product CAGR through 2036. Growth is driven by demand for compact, energy-efficient ventilation equipment and the integration of mixed flow fans into energy recovery ventilation systems capable of recovering 70-85% of thermal energy from exhaust air streams. Variable speed EC motor technology further supports demand-based ventilation control and improved system efficiency.

AC motor fans are expected to retain the largest technology share in 2026 due to their extensive installed base in residential split air conditioning systems, compact ventilation equipment, and cost-sensitive commercial HVAC applications. However, EC motor fans are forecast to grow at the fastest rate. Their energy performance, speed control capabilities, and compatibility with BACnet and Modbus building automation protocols support adoption in projects aligned with ASHRAE Standard 90.1, the EU Ecodesign Directive (Lot 30), LEED, and BREEAM requirements.

Application and End-use Outlook

The split & room AC segment is expected to lead the HVAC plastic fans and blowers market in 2026. Growth is linked to increasing residential and light commercial cooling demand across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. Global installed air conditioning units are projected to increase from approximately 2.5 billion in 2025 to more than 6 billion by 2050, with nearly 70% of the expansion expected in developing Asian and Middle Eastern economies.

Plastic crossflow fans support compact indoor split air conditioner designs with 15-25% weight reduction, while plastic axial propeller fans are increasingly used in outdoor condensing units because of their corrosion resistance, lower weight, and production efficiency. Air handling units and ventilation systems also represent significant application areas, supported by commercial construction, indoor air quality standards, and energy recovery ventilation adoption. Cooling towers provide specialized opportunities in coastal, chemical processing, and water treatment environments.

Residential end use is anticipated to account for the largest market share in 2026 and remain among the fastest-growing categories through 2036. Demand is supported by expanding residential construction, rising household income, urbanization, indoor air quality awareness, and government-backed energy efficiency programs. Commercial demand spans offices, retail properties, hotels, hospitals, data centers, and educational facilities. Industrial adoption is concentrated in chemical processing, wastewater treatment, marine, and food processing applications requiring corrosion-resistant equipment.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest HVAC plastic fans and blowers market share in 2026 and register the fastest regional growth through 2036. China, India, Japan, and Thailand are major HVAC manufacturing centers with established polymer processing capabilities and extensive production of plastic axial and crossflow fan assemblies. China produces more than 130 million room air conditioner units annually, creating substantial demand for plastic fan components.

Regional expansion is also being driven by rising cooling penetration in India and Southeast Asia, rapid urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and government energy efficiency mandates. North America maintains a significant market position due to building retrofits, adoption of high-efficiency mechanical systems, ASHRAE Standard 90.1, and the U.S. DOE Fan Energy Index mandate. Europe is estimated to represent approximately 19.5% of the global market in 2026, supported by the EU Ecodesign Directive (Lot 30) and widespread use of energy recovery ventilation systems. The Middle East and Africa is gaining momentum through construction investment, high cooling requirements, and expanding energy efficiency standards.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global HVAC plastic fans and blowers market include ebm papst Group, Ziehl Abegg SE, Nidec Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Systemair AB, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Zhejiang Yilida Ventilator Co. Ltd., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Greenheck Fan Corporation, Nortek Global HVAC, Regal Rexnord Corporation, Midea Group, Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Haier Group Corporation, and LG Electronics Inc.

The report evaluates competitive strategies, product portfolios, recent strategic developments, country-level market trends, and opportunities for established manufacturers and new entrants. It also assesses growth prospects across product type, motor technology, pressure range, HVAC application, end-use sector, and geographic market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions For The Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Regulatory Mandates Favoring Aerodynamically Optimized Fan Designs Driving Demand

4.2.3. Corrosion Resistance Requirements In Demanding Operating Environments Boosting Adoption

4.2.4. Lightweight Construction Enabling Motor Efficiency And System Integration

4.2.5. Expanding Construction Activities And Infrastructure Development

4.2.6. Stringent Regulations Promoting Energy Efficiency In Hvac Systems

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Temperature And Fire Performance Limitations Of Polymer Materials

4.3.2. Perception Challenges Regarding Structural Durability Versus Metal Alternatives

4.3.3. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Affecting Profit Margins

4.3.4. Complexity In Retrofitting Existing Hvac Systems

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Untapped Markets In Emerging Economies With Rapid Industrialization

4.4.2. Development Of Smart And Iot-Enabled Fan Systems

4.4.3. Expansion Of Data Center Cooling Applications

4.4.4. Integration With Renewable Energy Systems And Energy Storage

4.4.5. Rising Demand For Noise-Reduced And Aerodynamically Optimized Designs

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Technical Complexity In Custom Engineering Solutions

4.5.2. Long Product Development Cycles For Specialized Applications

4.5.3. Maintenance And Service Requirements In Remote Locations

4.6. Key Trends

4.6.1. Advanced Materials Including Lightweight Composites

4.6.2. Digitalization And Remote Monitoring Capabilities

4.6.3. Variable Frequency Drive (Vfd) Integration

4.6.4. Sustainable Manufacturing Processes

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers: High

4.7.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers: Moderate To High

4.7.3. Threat Of Substitutes: Moderate

4.7.4. Threat Of New Entrants: Low To Moderate

4.7.5. Degree Of Competition: High

5. Global Hvac Fans And Blowers Market, By Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Plastic Centrifugal Fans

5.2.1. Plastic Backward Curved Centrifugal Fans

5.2.2. Plastic Forward Curved Centrifugal Fans

5.2.3. Plastic Radial Blade Centrifugal Fans

5.3. Plastic Axial Fans

5.3.1. Plastic Propeller Axial Fans

5.3.2. Plastic Tube Axial Fans

5.3.3. Plastic Vane Axial Fans

5.4. Plastic Mixed Flow Fans

5.5. Plastic Crossflow Fans

5.6. Plastic Centrifugal Blowers

6. Global Hvac Fans And Blowers Market, By Technology

6.1. Overview

6.2. Ac Motor Fans

6.3. Ec Motor Fans

6.4. Dc Motor Fans

7. Global Hvac Fans And Blowers Market, By Pressure Range

7.1. Overview

7.2. Low Pressure Fans

7.3. Medium Pressure Fans

7.4. High Pressure Fans

8. Global Hvac Fans And Blowers Market, By Application

8.1. Overview

8.2. Air Handling Units

8.3. Cooling Towers

8.4. Heat Exchangers

8.5. Ventilation Systems

8.6. Split And Room Air Conditioners

8.7. Other Applications

9. Global Hvac Fans And Blowers Market, By End Use

9.1. Overview

9.2. Commercial

9.3. Industrial

9.4. Residential

10. Hvac Fans And Blowers Market Assessment, By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Thailand

10.4.5. Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Competitive Benchmarking

11.3. Competitive Dashboard

11.3.1. Industry Leaders

11.3.2. Market Differentiators

11.3.3. Vanguards

11.3.4. Emerging Companies

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Ebm-Papst Group

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Product Portfolio

12.1.3. Strategic Developments

12.1.4. Swot Analysis

12.2. Ziehl-Abegg Se

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Product Portfolio

12.2.3. Swot Analysis

12.3. Greenheck Fan Corporation

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Product Portfolio

12.3.3. Swot Analysis

12.4. Systemair Ab

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Product Portfolio

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Strategic Developments

12.4.5. Swot Analysis

12.5. Flaktgroup Holding Gmbh

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Product Portfolio

12.5.3. Strategic Developments

12.5.4. Swot Analysis

12.6. Nidec Corporation

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Product Portfolio

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Swot Analysis

12.7. Delta Electronics, Inc.

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Product Portfolio

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Swot Analysis

12.8. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Product Portfolio

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Swot Analysis

12.9. Carrier Global Corporation

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Product Portfolio

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Swot Analysis

12.10. Johnson Controls International Plc

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Product Portfolio

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Swot Analysis

12.11. Munters Group Ab

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Product Portfolio

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Swot Analysis

12.12. Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

12.12.1. Company Overview

12.12.2. Product Portfolio

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Swot Analysis

12.13. Zhejiang Yilida Ventilator Co., Ltd.

12.13.1. Company Overview

12.13.2. Product Portfolio

12.13.3. Financial Overview

12.13.4. Swot Analysis

12.14. Panasonic Corporation

12.14.1. Company Overview

12.14.2. Product Portfolio

12.14.3. Financial Overview

12.14.4. Swot Analysis

13. Appendix

13.1. Available Customization

13.2. Related Reports

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