Cristiano Ronaldo Scores For Al-Nassr After Hour-Long Security Delay In Riyadh
Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr's second goal as the Saudi Pro League champions overcame an hour-long security delay to beat Uzbekistan's Neftchi 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.Recommended For You
Kick-off was delayed after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued a safety warning 15 minutes before the scheduled start time in Riyadh, which has been targeted by missiles fired from Yemen-based Houthis in recent days.
Ange Postecoglou's side shook off the interruption to go in front through Angelo in the 33rd minute with a deflected strike before Ronaldo doubled the lead nine minutes later.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The 41-year-old struck after Sadio Mane delivered a looping cross from the left that Aiman Yahya directed into Ronaldo's path with his chest and the Portuguese forward lashed the ball into the bottom corner with a shot on the turn.
Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi six minutes into the second half but Ikromjon Alibaev's red card for a foul on Mohamed Simakan in the 65th minute and an own goal by Anvarjon Gofurov 13 minutes later sealed the win for Al-Nassr.
Meanwhile, defending champions Al-Ahli scored twice in the second half to pick up their first win of the new campaign as Marino Pusic's side beat Al-Wasl from the United Arab Emirates 3-1.
Roger Ibanez put Al-Ahli ahead with a 20th minute header but Pedro Malheiro levelled in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.
Goals from Trincao and Feras Al-Brikan in the 58th and 91st minutes respectively moved Al-Ahli onto four points from their opening two matches.
"We created also in the first half but in the second half we made our goals and I think that was the difference," said Trincao. "Physically we were a little bit better and that was the key to changing the game."
Houssine Rahimi scored twice as Al-Ain defeated Air Force Club 4-1 in Basra, while Hossein Goudarzi's 60th minute goal earned Iran's Esteghlal a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa.
A last minute penalty from Dostonbek Khamdamov salvaged a 1-1 draw for Pakhtakor against Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah in Tashkent while Tractor from Iran were held to a 0-0 draw by Qatar's Al-Shamal.
The top eight finishers in the 16-team league phase in both east and west Asia will progress to the knockout rounds.ALSO READ
- Riyadh airport to remain closed until October 17, Notam says Deadly Riyadh airport attacks: What we know of those killed, injured so far Philippine Airlines extends Manila-Riyadh flight cancellations until November 29
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment