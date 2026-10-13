UK Prime Minister Alleges Russia Interfered in Brexit Referendum
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum, warning that Russian disinformation campaigns are also influencing political discussions in France and Germany.
Speaking on an episode of a podcast released Sunday, Burnham said he had sought clarification about potential Russian interference after taking office at Downing Street.
"I've had the clear answer that, yes, there was," he said.
Burnham argued that the UK government had failed to adequately inform the public about foreign efforts to undermine democratic processes.
"I think we've been too much on the back foot on that actually and we haven't informed people sufficiently about the extent to which people are seeking to disrupt the political process from overseas," he said.
However, Burnham did not disclose further information about the specific methods or scale of Russia's alleged involvement in the referendum campaign.
In separate comments to a news agency, Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty declined to present specific evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 vote, saying he would not “get into specifics.”
“Russia clearly has attempted to interfere on a number of our democratic processes,” Doughty said.
He accused Moscow of conducting information warfare and spending £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) that year on disinformation and propaganda.
Speaking on an episode of a podcast released Sunday, Burnham said he had sought clarification about potential Russian interference after taking office at Downing Street.
"I've had the clear answer that, yes, there was," he said.
Burnham argued that the UK government had failed to adequately inform the public about foreign efforts to undermine democratic processes.
"I think we've been too much on the back foot on that actually and we haven't informed people sufficiently about the extent to which people are seeking to disrupt the political process from overseas," he said.
However, Burnham did not disclose further information about the specific methods or scale of Russia's alleged involvement in the referendum campaign.
In separate comments to a news agency, Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty declined to present specific evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 vote, saying he would not “get into specifics.”
“Russia clearly has attempted to interfere on a number of our democratic processes,” Doughty said.
He accused Moscow of conducting information warfare and spending £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) that year on disinformation and propaganda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment