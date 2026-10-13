FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lacey Hartmann, registered nurse and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on scaling a healthcare business through discipline, consistent leadership, and a commitment to team development.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built businesses and created financial independence. Hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, the show features their professional journeys and strategies, which can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Hartmann will explore the challenges of growing a mobile IV hydration business, from establishing operations to developing a larger nursing and administrative team. She will discuss how motivation, consistency, and collaboration can support sustainable business growth while creating flexible career opportunities for nurses.Viewers will gain practical insights into resilience, leadership, and building a business from the ground up.Lacey's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Lacey Hartmann

Mompreneurs TV

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Lacey Hartmann to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 13, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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