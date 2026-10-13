Late Blooming Masterpiece By L.S. Lowry On Sale For £3 Million At London's Berkeley Square Fair

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mayfair's premier art, antiques and design fair from 27 October to 1 November offers pieces from £500 to several million pounds

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most important cityscapes of L.S. Lowry's (1887-1976) mature career will appear at the LAPADA Berkeley Square Fair from 27 October to 1 November, offered for sale at over £3 million.Pictured here with David Mason, of St James dealer MacConnal-Mason, the 30 x 40in oil on canvas (37 x 47in in its frame) will be the star exhibit on their stand at the six-day event organised by LAPADA, the UK's largest association of art and antiques dealers.Station Approach, Manchester is one of the few compositions in which L.S. Lowry remained almost entirely faithful to the scene he was depicting. It dates to 1960 and belongs to a distinguished group of large-scale paintings depicting distinctive landmarks that he produced around the same period, including Piccadilly Circus.At the centre of the composition is the imposing Victorian facade of the London and North-Western Railway's Exchange Station, completed in 1884. A major northern railway hub, the station connected Manchester with Liverpool, Huddersfield, Leeds, Hull and Newcastle, as well as with London Euston. The station's importance as a major transport hub is conveyed by the dense stream of figures moving past the statue of Oliver Cromwell, presented to the city in 1875, and down Victoria Street, across the River Irwell and towards the station.“The scale and ambition of Station Approach, Manchester place it among the outstanding urban compositions of Lowry's mature career,” said Mr Mason.“Its significance to the artist is underscored by his decision to make a smaller version of the subject and present it to the Royal Academy in 1962, the year in which he was elected a Royal Academician.”It has not appeared at auction for more than 40 years and has been in a private UK collection ever since before being acquired by MacConnal-Mason.About the LAPADA Berkeley Square FairDiscover museum-quality art, antiques, jewellery, design and decorative arts from over 70 leading specialist dealers. Prices range from £500 to several million pounds for individual items and include sought-after pieces that appeal to both the established collector and first-time buyer alike.Founded in 2009, held annually, and also known as the LAPADA Fair, the Berkeley Square Fair is run by LAPADA, the UK's largest association of art and antiques dealers, founded in 1974, with a current membership of more than 550. The Fair provides a unique opportunity to discover exceptional objects in one of London's most prestigious settings. Each year, it attracts collectors, designers, museum professionals and cultural enthusiasts from around the world.Exhibitors present work from across the art, antiques, design and decorative arts spectrum, including jewellery, furniture, carpets, tapestries, antiquities, clocks, ceramics, silver and fine art. Authenticity is assured thanks to an independent 70-member specialist committee pre-vetting everything on sale. This commitment to authenticity, quality and expertise has established the Fair as one of the UK's most trusted destinations for collectors and those new to collecting. Whether acquiring a museum-quality masterpiece or a first piece for a personal collection, visitors benefit from direct access to knowledgeable dealers and specialists across a broad range of collecting categories.The LAPADA Fair attracts collectors, interior designers, museum professionals and art enthusiasts from across the UK and internationally. In 2025, we welcomed more than 20,000 visitors across 6 days.Set for 27 October – 1 November 2026, the Berkeley Square Fair dovetails with major auctions at Christie's and Sotheby's and the grand festival of Indian, Chinese, Japanese and south-east Asian art known as Asian Art in London.Talks and exhibitor-led sessions involve collectors, curators, dealers and cultural experts.For more details, visitLAPADA Berkeley Square, Mayfair27 October – 1 November 2026For further details, please contact... Tel 07968 958250All images courtesy of the Berkeley Square Fair, London 2026

Julia Macquisten

Lucas Field Media

+44 7968 958250

...

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Late Blooming Masterpiece By L.S. Lowry On Sale For £3 Million At London's Berkeley Square Fair News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 13, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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