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NVision Deploys POLARIS at UCLouvain to Advance Cancer Metabolism Research

13.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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NVision Deploys POLARIS at UCLouvain to Advance Cancer Metabolism Research ● Installation at UCLouvain's NEST imaging platform will support research into treatment response and resistance in melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic disease ULM, Germany and BRUSSELS, Belgium, October 13, 2026 – NVision, a quantum technology company, today announced the deployment of its POLARIS quantum-enhanced MRI platform at UCLouvain's Nuclear and Electron Spin Technologies (NEST) imaging platform in Belgium. Researchers will use the system to study cancer metabolism in preclinical models of melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic disease, with an initial focus on identifying metabolic changes associated with treatment response and resistance. The installation marks the latest expansion of NVision's growing network of quantum-enhanced MRI research sites. In recent weeks, new POLARIS systems have also been deployed at IBEC in Barcelona and the University of Antwerp through the EU-funded Q-AID initiative, following NVision's deployment at Hokkaido University in Japan. NVision is working toward approximately 20 POLARIS installations across Europe, North America and Asia by early next year. The expansion comes as European research programs continue to advance quantum-enhanced metabolic imaging toward broader research and clinical use. In September, the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space extended the QuE-MRT projec by two years until August 2028, bringing the project volume to nearly €20 million. Together, these initiatives are helping put quantum-enhanced MRI into the hands of researchers investigating how metabolism can reveal new information about disease and treatment response. “UCLouvain brings together exactly the kind of scientific expertise and infrastructure that can push metabolic imaging into new areas of cancer research,” said Prof. Myriam Chaumeil, Head of Research at NVision.“Our goal with POLARIS is to make quantum-enhanced MRI accessible to leading research teams so they can focus on the biological questions that matter. UCLouvain is an important step in this vision, with expertise in hyperpolarized 13C imaging and preclinical cancer models spanning melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic disease. Their work will use metabolic imaging to reveal how tumors adapt to therapy, identify early markers of treatment response, and uncover metabolic changes associated with resistance, with NVision providing ongoing scientific and technical support throughout the studies.” UCLouvain's NEST platform combines a broad range of magnetic resonance technologies, including MRI, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) and hyperpolarization. This combination allows researchers to study multiple aspects of the tumor microenvironment and cancer biology within a single research environment. POLARIS adds an automated, standardized approach to parahydrogen-induced polarization, or PHIP, a method of hyperpolarization that boosts the MRI signal of metabolic molecules by more than 10,000 times. The system produces hyperpolarized metabolic imaging agents in approximately three minutes, enabling researchers to visualize metabolic processes in real time using standard MRI systems. At UCLouvain, researchers will initially use POLARIS to assess metabolic shifts across different cancer models as a surrogate for long-term markers for treatment response and resistance. The aim is to identify metabolic biomarkers that could provide an earlier indication of whether a therapy is working, while also uncovering metabolic vulnerabilities that could potentially be targeted therapeutically. “The future of cancer monitoring may depend on our ability to capture the biology behind treatment response, revealing changes in tumor metabolism beyond glucose uptake, and the microenvironment before conventional imaging can detect them,” said Prof. Bénédicte Jordan of UCLouvain and Academic Lead of the NEST platform. The first studies will focus on melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic disease in preclinical models. By combining POLARIS with the complementary magnetic resonance capabilities already available through NEST, the UCLouvain team will be able to investigate changes in tumor metabolism alongside other characteristics of the tumor microenvironment. The deployment is part of NVision's broader effort to establish a distributed research network around quantum-enhanced metabolic MRI. Across its growing installed base, researchers are using POLARIS to investigate disease biology in oncology, cardiology, neurology, and immunology. This includes studying disease progression and treatment response, while building the scientific evidence and workflows needed to advance metabolic imaging toward wider clinical use. About NVision Quantum Technologies NVision is a quantum technology company focused on healthcare, with deep expertise in engineering and controlling the quantum properties of organic molecules. This approach underpins both its POLARIS platform, which enables real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems, and its quantum computing platform, Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits (PIQC, pronounced“Pixie”). Together, these capabilities are helping bridge the gap between understanding disease and delivering effective therapies. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ulm, Germany, NVision is backed by Playground Global, Entrée Capital, Matterwave/b2venture, Lauder Partners, Pathena Investments, The European Investment Bank and others. Learn more at nvision-quantum.

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13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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