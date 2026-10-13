PL BioScience GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch

PL BioScience Launches PL Synergy to Simplify and Standardize MSC Research

13.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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PL BioScience Launches PL Synergy to Simplify and Standardize MSC Research Two-component culture kit combines PL Base and PL Boost for streamlined xeno-free MSC expansion. Aachen, Germany, 13 October 2026 – PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for cell expansion and development, today announced the launch of PL Synergy, a research-grade culture kit designed to simplify and standardize the expansion of Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) in academic and translational research. PL Synergy combines two components optimized for joint use: PL Base, a custom-formulated basal medium developed for MSC growth and proliferation, and PL Boost, a proprietary supplement that eliminates the need for Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS). The two-component system requires no additional preparation and provides researchers with a streamlined, optimized MSC culture workflow. By removing the need for performance and compatibility assessment of independent media and supplements, PL Synergy is designed to simplify laboratory protocols while reducing the lot-to-lot variability associated with animal-derived serum. The xeno-free system is enhanced for MSC viability and kinetics compared with standard α-MEM + FBS formulations, supporting more consistent and reproducible research workflows. “MSC researchers need culture workflows that combine performance with consistency and ease of use,” said Dr. Hatim Hemeda, CEO of PL BioScience.“PL Synergy brings together two components designed to work as one system, reducing the burden associated with technical validation, while providing researchers with a straightforward, xeno-free option for MSC expansion. With this launch, we are expanding the tools available to academic and translational researchers working to generate more reliable and reproducible results by using a single, optimized system.” PL Synergy is intended for academic research laboratories conducting MSC studies, biotechnology companies developing cell culture models for mechanistic research or drug screening, and regenerative medicine researchers working in early and pre-clinical research. The kit is supplied jointly as PL Base and PL Boost and is intended for Research Use Only. For more information about PL Synergy and its potential to support streamlined MSC research workflows, meet the PL BioScience team at BIO-EUROPE Cologne, on November 9-11, at the BIO booth (8-50). We look forward to discussing this latest innovation and exploring opportunities for collaboration. About PL BioScience: PL BioScience GmbH, a life science company located in Aachen, Germany, specializes in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL). The company has pioneered proprietary technology to produce fully artificial HPL, allowing for a fully lab-made, scalable supply of HPL. PL BioScience currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of donor-derived, natural HPL products tailored for a range of applications – the ELAREMTMplatform. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREMTM ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs – from the lab to patients in need. The company's latest addition, PL Synergy, is a research-grade, xeno-free two-component culture kit - combining PL Base basal medium with the PL Boost supplement pack - designed to simplify Mesenchymal Stromal Cell expansion workflows and support MSC viability and proliferation without the need for FBS. PL BioScience is the only company worldwide holding a patent for the gamma-irradiation of HPL, covering the manufacturing process for ELAREMTM Ultimate-FD PLUS. For more information on PL BioScience and the ELAREMTM platform, visit: About Human Platelet Lysate: Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) is an innovative, human-derived cell culture supplement used to support the growth and expansion of cells in research and clinical development, particularly in cell therapy, stem cell, and regenerative medicine applications. It is produced from donated human blood platelets that are no longer suitable for transfusion and would otherwise be discarded – making it a sustainable and resource-efficient alternative to traditional cell culture supplements. In cell culture, HPL provides essential growth factors and nutrients that promote healthy, robust cell proliferation. Compared to conventional products such as Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS), which is harvested from unborn calves, HPL delivers more consistent results in cell growth, is free from animal-derived pathogens, and aligns with the increasing demand for animal-free and ethically responsible laboratory practices. ELAREMTM, PL BioScience's line of xeno-free HPL products, can be used from early-stage research to the production of cell-based therapies under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) conditions for the treatment of patients. Contact: Dr. Hatim Hemeda, CEO

PL BioScience GmbH

+49(0)24195719-100

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MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Dr. Regina Lutz

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