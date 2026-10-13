Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Protest Brazen Display Of Thuggery, Arrogance, Slavish Loyalty: K'taka BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of displaying arrogance and disregard for democratic institutions during the Congress-led protest march in Delhi, alleging that the episode raised questions about the party's respect for constitutional propriety.

In a statement, Vijayendra criticised Rahul Gandhi's conduct during the protest, alleging that he pulled Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar by his kurta and pushed him back into the crowd. He also referred to reports of party workers being elbowed and a female journalist being physically manhandled during the demonstration.

Describing the episode as a“brazen display of thuggery, arrogance and slavish loyalty”, Vijayendra said the visuals reflected what he termed the Congress leader's intolerance and sense of entitlement.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's conduct showed little regard for the dignity of party leaders, the position of an elected Chief Minister or the safety of journalists.

“This is the same authoritarian mindset India witnessed five decades ago during the Emergency, when his grandmother's government trampled upon democratic freedoms and sought to subjugate institutions,” Vijayendra said, drawing a parallel with the Emergency imposed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The BJP leader further questioned the Congress leader's approach to constitutional institutions, alleging that the party was attempting to turn its political frustration into pressure on the judiciary.

Vijayendra also criticised the Congress leaders' march to the Supreme Court despite the Chief Justice of India reportedly declining a meeting. He questioned the purpose of the exercise, claiming that the petition submitted in connection with the matter had reportedly been returned with 14 defects.

“The Supreme Court is not a stage for political theatrics, and the Constitution cannot be held hostage to the electoral frustrations of one entitled political dynasty,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress leadership was treating constitutional institutions as extensions of the party and asserted that no political leader or family was above the Constitution or the law.

He said India's democracy was larger than the ambitions of any one political family and accused Rahul Gandhi of displaying an authoritarian attitude despite being an Opposition leader.