Prez Murmu To Participate In Bastar Dussehra During October 22-23 Chhattisgarh Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Oct 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on October 22 and 23. She will participate in various events held in Raipur and Jagdalpur.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai had recently specially invited her to attend the world-famous Bastar Dussehra festival, and this visit to Chhattisgarh was proposed based on this invitation.

According to officials, during her visit, the President will participate in events held at the Lok Bhavan in Raipur and the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Budhapara, Raipur. In addition, she will also attend the famous“Muria Darbar” and the main public event of Bastar Dussehra, to be held at the Lalbag Ground in Jagdalpur.

During this high-level meeting, the Chief Secretary issued clear guidelines to all concerned District Collectors of Raipur and Bastar divisions regarding the necessary arrangements to be made for the President's visit. The District Collectors, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police of the respective districts have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the smooth security convoys and road travel arrangements from Swami Vivekananda Airport (Raipur) and Maa Danteshwari Airport (Jagdalpur) to all major event venues.

Instructions have been issued to the concerned departmental officials regarding all necessary arrangements, including high-level accommodation for the distinguished guests accompanying the President.

In preparation for the high-profile visit, an important coordination meeting was convened at Lok Bhavan in Raipur on Monday to review and finalise all necessary arrangements. The meeting was chaired by the Governor's Secretary, C.R. Prasanna.

Officials thoroughly examined the arrangements required within the Lok Bhavan complex during the President's stay. Detailed discussions covered seating arrangements for various functions, parking facilities for the presidential convoy and accompanying vehicles, uninterrupted electricity supply, and reliable internet connectivity across the premises.

Security arrangements were reviewed in detail, with clear directives given to the concerned agencies to maintain seamless coordination. Vehicle arrangements for the President and her entourage were also finalised to ensure smooth movement without any disruption. Necessary guidelines were formally issued to all the officers responsible for different aspects of the visit.