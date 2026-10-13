BJP Women Mps Turn Up Heat On Cong MP Caught In 'Sex For Marks' Row, To Meet President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women Parliamentarians is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, seeking action against the Congress MP and sacked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, charged with sexual harassment of 11 female students in the 'sex for marks' controversy.

The BJP women MPs are likely to draw the President's attention to grave charges against the Congress MP and explain why he is unfit to be a Parliamentarian and must step down from his position.

The BJP women leaders are also expected to apprise the President about Congress top brass's 'silence' over the row despite the charges being substantiated in the University's probe report.

Many of the women MPs, speaking to IANS ahead of their meeting with the President, categorically stated that the Congress MP who sexually assaulted female students in exchange for marks must be shown the door, while some others called for prosecuting him under stringent provisions of the POCSO Act.

BJP MP Rekha Sharma said, "We are going to request the President to demand action against the MP who was removed from JNU. The university's complaint committee found him guilty of sexually harassing 11 female students. He should be removed from Parliament, as he is not fit to remain a Member of Parliament."

BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, calling for serious review of the matter, said,“It concerns young girls and students who have come forward and alleged that they were assaulted. This is a very serious issue, and it requires the President's intervention as well."

BJP MLA Shikha Roy says, "If a Member of Parliament who is a professor at JNU starts demanding sexual favours from young girls in exchange for marks, it is absolutely wrong. And in cases involving minor girls, MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam should be tried under the POCSO Act."

Notably, this comes a day after the BJP Mahila Morcha protested outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi, raising slogans against the party's alleged attempt to shield him.