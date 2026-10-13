Caught On Camera Punjab Activist Shot Dead After Confronting Medical Store Owner Over Drugs

Parvinder Singh Jhota was an anti-drug activist who led a campaign against drug abuse in Punjab's Mansa region. He was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, allegedly by the owner of a medical store who was angry about the illegal sale of drugs. Jhota, who was in charge of an organization called "Force," was allegedly shot several times from close range. The bullets are said to have passed through his body.

For a considerable amount of time, Jhota had been leading the region's anti-drug effort. In addition to promoting awareness of substance misuse, he aggressively sought to stop drug sales and addressed those who were allegedly participating in the trade. His actions often resulted in confrontations with alleged drug traffickers.

Jhota's campaign has inspired a number of local panchayats to adopt official anti-drug resolutions. A video purportedly showing the shooting has surfaced, with reports identifying the alleged shooter as a chemist shop owner. Jhota reportedly had an altercation with the shop owner over the alleged illegal sale of drugs.

In the video, Jhota kept telling the owner,"Maar mujhe, maar mujhe (kill me, kill me). Why have you kept a pistol?"

Watch Viral Video

According to preliminary reports, Jhota questioned a person about where he had purchased intoxicating capsules before a heated exchange broke out with the medical store operator. The argument allegedly escalated, with the shopkeeper firing at Jhota.

Jhota sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to reports. Two other people were also injured in the firing and admitted to hospital, the police said. The video, which is being shared online, appears to capture the medical store operator firing during the confrontation.

Following the death of Jhota in Mansa, all schools have been closed amid protests by people against the administration. BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar condemned Jhota's killing, saying the activist had been fighting to protect Punjab's youth from drugs.