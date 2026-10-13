6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Panama
Panama City: An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck southern Panama on Tuesday.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 km, with its epicenter 17 km west of Rio Grande.
No tsunami warnings have been issued as a result of the earthquake, and no reports of casualties or material damage have been received so far.
This quake comes after three days of powerful earthquakes hitting Panama, one measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, and resulting in injuries and material damages.
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