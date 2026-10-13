QC Discusses Enhancing Trade And Investment Cooperation With Portugal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari received yesterday Vice President of the Arab Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the L'or Investment Group Miguel Frasquilho.

The meeting discussed trade relations between Qatar and Portugal and ways to strengthen them, as well as key areas of cooperation between companies from both countries, particularly in hospitality, fintech, retail, and other sectors of mutual interest.

Speaking at the meeting, First Vice Chairman of QC praised the strong relations between the two countries, noting that Qatari investors are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Portugal and strengthening cooperation with their Portuguese counterparts through joint ventures.

He also affirmed that the Qatari market is open to foreign investment across various sectors, highlighting the importance of leveraging Portuguese expertise and technology through partnerships with Qatari companies to establish businesses in Qatar.

For his part, Frasquilho expressed the interest of Portuguese investors in exploring investment opportunities in Qatar, particularly in technology, financial technology, retail, and other service sectors.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of establishing a joint Qatar–Portugal Business Council, bringing together representatives of the business communities in both countries to strengthen trade and investment relations, expand private-sector cooperation, and explore opportunities for partnerships and joint ventures.