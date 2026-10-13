Commercial Bank Wins Three Mastercard Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mastercard has presented Commercial Bank with three awards, reaffirming the Bank's leadership in premium banking, payments innovation, and affluent consumer engagement. The awards celebrated Commercial Bank's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its affluent segment, through its flagship Limited Edition Mastercard World Elite card portfolio.

The award for highest spend per Mastercard World Elite Card reflects the continued success of the Bank's premium card proposition across the region.

Commercial Bank also won the Card Design Excellence Award for the innovative design and craftsmanship of its Limited Edition Mastercard World Elite Gold Metal card, featuring a fully engraved gold aesthetic.

Further, Commercial Bank received the Affluent Banking Excellence Award for its sustained investment in building one of the region's leading premium card portfolios.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“We are honored to accept these three prestigious awards from Mastercard. Being recognised for the highest spend per card account across the region for the third consecutive year is particularly rewarding. These achievements are a testament to the dedication of our teams and the strength of our longstanding collaboration with Mastercard as we continue to raise the bar in premium banking and payments.”

Executive General Manager and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, Shahnawaz Rashid, added:“These awards reinforce the success of our strategy to deliver market-leading products to our most valued customers. Our Limited Edition Mastercard World Elite portfolio has been carefully curated to combine elevated benefits, exclusive lifestyle experiences, and distinctive card design, resonating strongly with high net-worth individuals. We are pleased to see these efforts acknowledged by Mastercard and look forward to developing new differentiated offerings together.”

Division President for East Arabia at Mastercard, Mark Elliott, said:“Mastercard and Commercial Bank share a commitment to innovation and to creating value for consumers. The three awards recognise Commercial Bank's leadership in shaping the country's affluent banking segment. We are proud of the collaboration that has brought the Limited Edition Mastercard World Elite card portfolio to life, and the strong response it has received from premium customers. We are confident that our partnership will deliver many more milestones in the years ahead.”