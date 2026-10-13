Sohail Afridi, Seven Party Members Taken Into Protective Custody in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Pakistani police said Monday that Sohail Afridi, the disqualified chief minister of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and seven members of his political party had been placed in protective custody.
Those detained include provincial assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati and Junaid Akbar, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the province, according to local media reports.
The move follows the imposition of emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, which suspended the PTI-led provincial administration.
Under the new arrangement, the chief minister's former powers have been transferred to the provincial governor, who operates under the authority of the federal government in Islamabad.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that an 11-member advisory council had been established to work alongside the governor and supervise provincial government affairs.
Tarar also said the federal government had directed the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to support the governor in “maintaining law and order” across the province.
Authorities in several areas, including Lower Dir, Peshawar and Malakand, have introduced precautionary measures, among them temporary closures of schools.
In Malakand, officials also prohibited political meetings, rallies, processions and the public display of weapons for 30 days.
Those detained include provincial assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati and Junaid Akbar, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the province, according to local media reports.
The move follows the imposition of emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, which suspended the PTI-led provincial administration.
Under the new arrangement, the chief minister's former powers have been transferred to the provincial governor, who operates under the authority of the federal government in Islamabad.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that an 11-member advisory council had been established to work alongside the governor and supervise provincial government affairs.
Tarar also said the federal government had directed the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to support the governor in “maintaining law and order” across the province.
Authorities in several areas, including Lower Dir, Peshawar and Malakand, have introduced precautionary measures, among them temporary closures of schools.
In Malakand, officials also prohibited political meetings, rallies, processions and the public display of weapons for 30 days.
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