Israeli Leaders Eye Ousting Army Chief After Oct. 27 Election
(MENAFN) Israeli political leaders are weighing the removal of Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir after the Oct. 27 election if the right stays in power, as a fight over his choice of deputy escalates, an Israeli broadcaster reported Monday.
At the center of the dispute is Zamir’s push to install Ori Gordin, the former head of the Northern Command, as deputy. Political leaders prefer Yaniv Asor, the current chief of the Southern Command, the broadcaster said.
Citing senior security officials, the broadcaster reported that Zamir has been working intensively to secure Gordin’s appointment, despite knowing the political leadership favors Asor.
Officers at military headquarters told the broadcaster that Gordin has been given an office near Zamir’s in the Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv and routinely joins him in key meetings. He has also taken over duties previously handled by current Deputy Chief of Staff Tamir Yadai, according to the report.
The dispute has triggered heated exchanges between Zamir and political officials in closed-door meetings, further straining ties between the military and political leadership, the broadcaster said.
The report lands as Israel heads toward its parliamentary election on Oct. 27.
At the center of the dispute is Zamir’s push to install Ori Gordin, the former head of the Northern Command, as deputy. Political leaders prefer Yaniv Asor, the current chief of the Southern Command, the broadcaster said.
Citing senior security officials, the broadcaster reported that Zamir has been working intensively to secure Gordin’s appointment, despite knowing the political leadership favors Asor.
Officers at military headquarters told the broadcaster that Gordin has been given an office near Zamir’s in the Defense Ministry complex in Tel Aviv and routinely joins him in key meetings. He has also taken over duties previously handled by current Deputy Chief of Staff Tamir Yadai, according to the report.
The dispute has triggered heated exchanges between Zamir and political officials in closed-door meetings, further straining ties between the military and political leadership, the broadcaster said.
The report lands as Israel heads toward its parliamentary election on Oct. 27.
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