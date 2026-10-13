Hdbank Chairman Honoured Among Viet Nam's Outstanding Entrepreneurs
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HANOI, VIET NAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – HDBank Chairman Kim Byoungho was named one of Viet Nam's top 10 outstanding business leaders for 2021-25, receiving the“Outstanding Vietnamese Entrepreneur – Thanh Giong (Saint Giong) Cup 2026” from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on October 11 in Hanoi.
The award features Thanh Giong, symbolising patriotism and community unity.
The triennial programme evaluates 2021-25 business performance across governance, innovation, corporate social responsibility, and ethical standards.
As HDBank's first foreign chairman, Mr. Kim brings nearly four decades of international financial experience.
Since Mr. Kim became chairman in April 2022, HDBank has grown strongly on every key measure.
Between end-2021 and end-2025, total assets rose 2.5 times to VND931 trillion (US$36 billion), placing the bank among the top eight in the system.
Profit before tax increased 2.65 times to VND21.3 trillion ($822.4 million), taking HDBank into the group of banks earning over VND20 trillion ($772.2 million).
Equity grew 2.54 times to VND78.3 trillion ($3 billion), and market capitalisation rose 2.4 times to VND148.7 trillion ($5.7 billion).
Return on equity improved from 23.3 per cent to 25.3 per cent, keeping HDBank at the top of the sector for several consecutive years.
Moody's affirmed the bank at B1 with a positive outlook, while Fitch assigned BB-.
As a Korean banker, Mr. Kim has strengthened co-operation between Vietnamese and Korean financial institutions and expanded HDBank's access to international capital, including issuance of $100 million of green bonds to IFC, FMO and BII before securing a $721 million social loan with ADB and international banks.
Under his leadership, the bank pioneered the adoption of Basel II standards in risk management in 2023 and was recognised as Viet Nam's top five public company for Best Corporate Governance at the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards.
In 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked HDBank first among Vietnamese banks and second for operational efficiency among Southeast Asia's top 50 listed banks.
During 2021-25 period, the bank contributed VND16.5 trillion ($637.8 million) to the State budget and disbursed over VND42 trillion ($1.6 billion) in green credit.
The award features Thanh Giong, symbolising patriotism and community unity.
The triennial programme evaluates 2021-25 business performance across governance, innovation, corporate social responsibility, and ethical standards.
As HDBank's first foreign chairman, Mr. Kim brings nearly four decades of international financial experience.
Since Mr. Kim became chairman in April 2022, HDBank has grown strongly on every key measure.
Between end-2021 and end-2025, total assets rose 2.5 times to VND931 trillion (US$36 billion), placing the bank among the top eight in the system.
Profit before tax increased 2.65 times to VND21.3 trillion ($822.4 million), taking HDBank into the group of banks earning over VND20 trillion ($772.2 million).
Equity grew 2.54 times to VND78.3 trillion ($3 billion), and market capitalisation rose 2.4 times to VND148.7 trillion ($5.7 billion).
Return on equity improved from 23.3 per cent to 25.3 per cent, keeping HDBank at the top of the sector for several consecutive years.
Moody's affirmed the bank at B1 with a positive outlook, while Fitch assigned BB-.
As a Korean banker, Mr. Kim has strengthened co-operation between Vietnamese and Korean financial institutions and expanded HDBank's access to international capital, including issuance of $100 million of green bonds to IFC, FMO and BII before securing a $721 million social loan with ADB and international banks.
Under his leadership, the bank pioneered the adoption of Basel II standards in risk management in 2023 and was recognised as Viet Nam's top five public company for Best Corporate Governance at the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards.
In 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked HDBank first among Vietnamese banks and second for operational efficiency among Southeast Asia's top 50 listed banks.
During 2021-25 period, the bank contributed VND16.5 trillion ($637.8 million) to the State budget and disbursed over VND42 trillion ($1.6 billion) in green credit.
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