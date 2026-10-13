ADK Group Enters Into A Three-Year Strategic Business Partnership With Stagwell



NEW YORK, Oct 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - ADK Holdings Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Toshiya Oyama) has entered into a Master Agreement for a three-year strategic business partnership with Stagwell Inc. (Headquarters: New York, USA; Chairman & CEO: Mark Penn; hereinafter "Stagwell" (NASDAQ:STGW)).



This partnership aims to maximize the value delivered to clients in both the Japanese and global markets by leveraging the complementary capabilities and global networks of the two companies. By combining the comprehensive capabilities and trust that the four core ADK Group companies (ADK Holdings, ADK Marketing Solutions, ADK Creative One, and ADK Emotions) have cultivated in the Japanese market over many years with Stagwell's marketing service capabilities powered by world-class technology and its global network, the two companies will fully launch a comprehensive support framework to solve clients' marketing challenges in Japan and around the world. From One Year of Collaboration to a Three-Year Strategic Business Partnership Under the Memorandum of Understanding on promoting global collaboration signed in July 2025, the two companies have spent approximately one year validating the effectiveness of their collaboration through a variety of joint projects. These efforts have produced results across multiple areas, including supporting the global expansion of IP originating in Japan and helping major Japanese corporate clients expand overseas. The signing of this Master Agreement marks a formal transition from the previous project-based cooperation to a stable, three-year strategic collaboration framework. Key Focus Areas for Collaboration With the signing of the Master Agreement, the two companies have designated the following two areas as key focus themes for their collaboration. Expanding IP business in global markets, starting with the United States By combining ADK's global IP production capabilities, grounded in its marketing expertise, with Stagwell's U.S. entertainment data and analytics capabilities and comprehensive marketing execution capabilities, the two companies will drive, end to end, the North American expansion of Japanese IP and the creation of joint businesses in Japan and overseas. Strengthening support for global and multinational brands in the Japanese market Working with the global network of Stagwell, which has numerous highly specialized marketing companies under its umbrella, the two companies will build optimal solutions and support structures to help multinational brands enter and grow their businesses in the Japanese market. Ongoing Areas of Collaboration Supporting Japanese companies' marketing activities targeting global markets Enhancing services in Japan and overseas through the shared use of both groups' data assets, tools, and solutions In addition, by mutually assigning resources in the target areas and promoting ongoing exchanges of personnel, the two companies aim to build a strong alliance at both the organizational and personnel levels and to advance this strategic business partnership with a high degree of effectiveness. Comment from Masato Suematsu, Executive Officer, Global Marketing, ADK Marketing Solutions "Since signing the MOU in 2025, our two companies have validated the effectiveness of our collaboration through joint projects and steadily built a solid track record of cooperation both in Japan and overseas. Based on the confidence gained over the past year, we are delighted to upgrade our partnership into a more powerful strategic collaboration framework. Moving forward, we will deeply integrate Stagwell's global network, cutting-edge technology, and data analytics capabilities with ADK's essential expertise in identifying and solving core challenges. This will enable us to provide even stronger support for the global expansion of Japanese IP - starting with North America - and the overseas expansion of Japanese companies, while comprehensively supporting global brands in achieving success in the Japanese market. We are confident that this partnership will bring unprecedented new value to our clients and contribute to the steady growth and development of their businesses." Comment from Randy Duax, Managing Director, Stagwell Asia-Pacific "What sets this partnership apart from most industry announcements is that we've already spent a year proving it works. ADK brings an unmatched understanding of Japan, its consumers and its IP ecosystem, while Stagwell brings a global network built to transform marketing through AI, connecting world-class talent with technology, data and specialist expertise. Together, we have a unique ability to help Japanese brands and IP become truly global, while helping the world's leading brands win in Japan. We've built the foundation. Now we're ready to scale." About Stagwell Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at . About ADK Group ADK Group consists of the pure holding company ADK Holdings Inc. and three operating companies under it, ADK Marketing Solutions, ADK Creative One, and ADK Emotions, each established to enhance specialized expertise. Under its business vision "Growing Brands and Fans," the Group aims to continue contributing to the sustainable growth of its clients' businesses by creating fans, deepening bonds with fans, and generating new value together with fans. ADK Holdings website About the four core ADK Group companies: en/about/outline/ Contacts for This Release ADK Marketing Solutions Inc.

Business Development Division, Global Projects Suematsu / Takeda

e-mail: [email protected] ADK Holdings Inc.

PR & Marketing Group, Public Relations Office, Corporate Planning Division Uchiyama / Saito

e-mail: [email protected] SOURCE: Stagwell

