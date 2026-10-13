Israeli Intelligence Soldiers Disclose Instructions for Heavy Bombing in Gaza
(MENAFN) Four Israeli military intelligence soldiers said they were instructed to deploy “heavy bombs” against occupied buildings in the Gaza Strip without first evacuating residents, in attacks that killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinians, according to a media report published Monday.
The soldiers shared their accounts with the Israeli newspaper Haaretz as Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023, continues.
The Israeli military has repeatedly maintained that it issues evacuation warnings to civilians before conducting airstrikes, a practice that Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have frequently highlighted publicly.
However, the soldiers’ testimonies challenge these assertions, describing a sweeping shift in the military’s rules of engagement since the beginning of the war in the densely populated enclave, home to approximately 2.4 million Palestinians.
One intelligence soldier, identified only as A, who was responsible for tracking Hamas commanders in Gaza, described the difficulties faced by intelligence units at the beginning of the conflict.
“We knew almost nothing about Hamas and its military wing at the field level.
“In October 2023, we started almost from scratch to identify where their members and operatives were,” he said.
The soldiers shared their accounts with the Israeli newspaper Haaretz as Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023, continues.
The Israeli military has repeatedly maintained that it issues evacuation warnings to civilians before conducting airstrikes, a practice that Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have frequently highlighted publicly.
However, the soldiers’ testimonies challenge these assertions, describing a sweeping shift in the military’s rules of engagement since the beginning of the war in the densely populated enclave, home to approximately 2.4 million Palestinians.
One intelligence soldier, identified only as A, who was responsible for tracking Hamas commanders in Gaza, described the difficulties faced by intelligence units at the beginning of the conflict.
“We knew almost nothing about Hamas and its military wing at the field level.
“In October 2023, we started almost from scratch to identify where their members and operatives were,” he said.
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