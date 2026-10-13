Amir Congratulates Spain's King Felipe
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to Spain's King Felipe VI on the occasion of his country's National Day.
HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent a similar cable of congratulations to King Felipe VI.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani meanwhile sent a cable of congratulations to Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the occasion.Qatar Spain
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