Amir Congratulates E Guinea President
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent a similar cable of congratulations to Mbasogo.
Meanwhile, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Equatorial Guinea's Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua on the occasion.Qatar E Guinea
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