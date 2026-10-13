Amir Congratulates E Guinea President

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations yesterday to Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent a similar cable of congratulations to Mbasogo.

Meanwhile, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Equatorial Guinea's Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua on the occasion.

Qatar E Guinea