Minister Of Health Meets French Envoy
HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud met yesterday with France's ambassador to Qatar Arnaud Pescheux.
The meeting discussed co-operation between the two countries and ways to further develop and strengthen it in the health field.Qatar France
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