Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Minister Of Health Meets French Envoy

Minister Of Health Meets French Envoy


Date: 2026-10-13 04:22:21

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud met yesterday with France's ambassador to Qatar Arnaud Pescheux.

The meeting discussed co-operation between the two countries and ways to further develop and strengthen it in the health field.

Qatar France

MENAFN13102026000067011011ID1111799107


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search