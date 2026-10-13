Qatar Gears Up For Winter Camping Season With Enthusiasm And Responsibility

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Authorities registered 141 camps during th first two hours of registration for the 2026–2027 winter camping season, introducing streamlined procedures to help citizens secure their preferred locations while protecting the environment.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change received applications from senior citizens and people with disabilities at the Land Protection Department in Duhail, where dedicated staff provided assistance and facilitated the registration process.

Hamad Salem al-Nuaimi, director of the Land Protection Department and chairman of the ministry's Winter Camping Committee, said 97 land camps and 44 marine camps were registered between 8am and 10am on the first day.

Al-Nuaimi, accompanied by Salim Qadri al-Yami, assistant director of the department and head of the field camping team, supervised the registration process and ensured applicants received the necessary support.

Applicants lauded the efficient service and welcoming atmosphere, with several saying they completed their applications within minutes. They also welcomed arrangements for senior citizens, including the waiver of registration fees, while the applicable security deposit remains payable.

Al-Nuaimi said the ministry, under the directives of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, is committed to simplifying procedures and providing suitable camping locations in an organised manner.

The central region has been allocated 500 camping sites covering Umm Al Afai, Rawdat Rashid, Rawdat Aisha, the Umm Al Udam Road area, Al Kharaij and Abu Samra. A team of 30 inspectors has been assigned to allocate sites in the region.

The ministry transfers applications electronically to inspectors, who contact applicants to confirm locations. When needed, inspectors visit sites to complete the process. If a requested location is unsuitable for environmental or regulatory reasons, applicants are offered the nearest appropriate alternative.

The ministry aims to complete allocations in the central region within three days before deploying inspection teams to the south and, subsequently, the north. The northern region, one of Qatar's busiest camping destinations after Sealine, accommodates approximately 600 camps and includes land sites, marine locations and protected areas.

The Department of Nature Reserves will oversee allocations for marine camps and camps within protected areas at Sealine and Al Adaid. Authorities aim to complete all camp allocations by October 25, allowing citizens to begin setting up their camps from that date.

Bashir Abdullah, who regularly camps at Rawdat Rashid, said the season offers a chance to escape daily routines and spend quality time with family and friends. Khalid al-Ruwailei highlighted the tradition's cultural significance, noting that taking children to camps helps introduce them to Qatari customs, including welcoming guests, preparing Arabic coffee and gathering around campfires.

Nasser Mohamed Hudaib welcomed the flexibility offered to campers, saying he had changed his usual location in Salwa for a site closer to his home. Ali Saad al-Qahtani also praised the speed of the registration process, while Ayed Hassan al-Qahtani stressed on the importance of family gatherings and enjoying nature responsibly.

Meanwhile, the ministry will intensify inspections to protect natural landscapes and vegetation. Al-Nuaimi warned that violations could result in permit cancellation, forfeiture of security deposits, and camp removal, depending on the nature of the offence. Damage to protected green areas may also result in additional enforcement measures.

Qatar winter camping season winter camping registration Qatar Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Qatar Qatar camping sites 2026-2027