Qatar Takes Part In GCC Meeting On Food Security
Qatar participated yesterday in a video conference meeting of undersecretaries of ministries responsible for agriculture and food security, alongside senior officials from Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries.
HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality Ali bin Mohammed al-Ali represented Qatar at the meeting.
The meeting discussed plans to establish strategic GCC storage zones for food, medicine, and other essential supplies.
It also reviewed mechanisms to strengthen Gulf integration and develop food and pharmaceutical security systems to enhance preparedness for challenges and ensure sustainable supplies for future generations.Qatar GCC Food Security
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