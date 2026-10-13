Top US Envoy Meets Iraq’s Chief Judge as Coalition Mission Ends
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan met US special presidential envoy to Iraq Tom Barrack in Baghdad on Monday to discuss broader legal and judicial cooperation, the council said.
The two men traded ideas on deepening ties between Iraq and the US in both areas, according to a council statement. It offered no details on specific proposals or agreements.
The talks came just two days after Barrack met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Istanbul to discuss the future of bilateral relations now that the US-led coalition’s military mission in Iraq has ended. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said the pair also covered the country’s economic situation, the Iraqi dinar’s exchange rate, and regional conflicts affecting security and stability.
Zidan and Barrack have met twice before this year. In February, they discussed judicial proceedings involving detainees transferred from Syria to Iraq. In June, Barrack praised the judiciary’s role in fulfilling Iraq’s constitutional requirements.
The US-led coalition formally ended its mission in Iraq on Sept. 30, almost 12 years after it was formed to fight the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group. The move marks a shift toward bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and coalition member states.
The two men traded ideas on deepening ties between Iraq and the US in both areas, according to a council statement. It offered no details on specific proposals or agreements.
The talks came just two days after Barrack met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Istanbul to discuss the future of bilateral relations now that the US-led coalition’s military mission in Iraq has ended. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said the pair also covered the country’s economic situation, the Iraqi dinar’s exchange rate, and regional conflicts affecting security and stability.
Zidan and Barrack have met twice before this year. In February, they discussed judicial proceedings involving detainees transferred from Syria to Iraq. In June, Barrack praised the judiciary’s role in fulfilling Iraq’s constitutional requirements.
The US-led coalition formally ended its mission in Iraq on Sept. 30, almost 12 years after it was formed to fight the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group. The move marks a shift toward bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and coalition member states.
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