Why AUDUSD's Recovery Faces A Critical Inflation Test

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

This currency pair drifted in early trade on Tuesday, recently pressured by safe-haven demand for the Greenback as tensions remained on edge in the Middle East following several attacks on Saudi Arabian airports, raising fresh concerns about a wider conflict in the region. Amid a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, key Australian and U.S. economic data this week could drive the AUD/USD 's next move AUD/USD Is Approaching a Key Data Test

The pair's recent oscillating price action indicates caution amid a risk-off backdrop ahead of key domestic and U.S. economic data later this week that could shift interest rates expectations in both countries

On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases its eagerly awaited September consumer inflation report, one of the last crucial pieces of economic data before this month's Federal reserve interest rate decision. While markets expect rates to remain on hold this month ahead of the looming November midterm elections, a hotter-than-expected print could shift policy bets, placing further tailwinds behind the Greenback and pressuring the Aussie dollar. On the flip side, signs of moderating inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy would soften the dollar and potentially lend support to the AUD/USD.

Market participants will then on Thursday get reads on U.S. consumer prices, retail sales, and the health of the Australian labor market, though these reports will likely take a back seat to Wednesday's U.S. CPI data barring any major surprises Recovery Tests Traders' Conviction

After plumbing a multi-month low earlier this month, the pair has continued to grind higher within an ascending channel, tagging the pattern's upper and lower trendlines on several occasions since that time. More recently, the price appears to be finding support around the closely watched 200 moving average and the channel's lower trendline. It's also worth pointing out that AUD/USD trading volumes have declined in recent weeks, suggesting waning interest for risk-on currencies like the Aussie dollar AUDUSD Buyers May Re-Enter

The first lower level to eye sits around 0.6935. This area, just below the ascending channel's lower trendline, may attract buying interest near a horizontal line that connects multiple swing lows on the chart during early October.

The bulls' failure to successfully defend this level would open the door for a fall to key lower support around 0.6905. Traders may look to open long position in this location near this month's prominent low Levels That Could Cap an AUDUSD Rebound

If the 200 MA continues to provide support, it could set the stage for a possible move toward 0.6980. This area may provide overhead resistance near multiple peaks and troughs that formed on the chart between late September and early October.

A decisive close above this price could see the pair rally to around 0.7005. Traders who have accumulated long positions at lower prices could look for exit points in this region near a confluence of resistance from a horizontal trendline stretching back to the Sept. 24 swing low and the ascending channel's upper trendline Could Decide Whether AUDUSD's Recovery Holds

With the pair under recent pressure from safe-haven demand for the Greenback amid growing concerns of a wider conflict in the Gulf, traders will be watching if the currency gets a reprieve this week from moderating U.S. inflation data. However, market participants expect Wednesday's CPI print to come in hot, supporting further dollar strength and expectations the Fed will raise rates again in November following the midterm elections, likely capping any short-term gains in the Australian dollar.

Sources:

Ready to trade our analysis of the AUD/USD? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers worth reviewing.