GBP/USD Signal 13/10: Head And Shoulders Pattern Forms
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3100. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3100.
The Office of National Statistics (ONS) will also publish the latest GDP numbers on Thursday. These numbers will provide more hints on the state of the economy, which will have an impact on the Bank of England's decision.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe weekly chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has slipped in the past few days. It has dropped from the year-to-date high of 1.3865 to the current 1.3204. A closer look at the chart shows that it has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern. It is now sitting along the lower side of this pattern.The pair has also dropped below the 50-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that bears have prevailed. Therefore, it will likely continue falling, potentially to the key support level of 1.3100. This view will be confirmed if it drops below the neckline of 1.3157.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment