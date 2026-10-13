BTC/USD Signal 13/10: Bitcoin Is Sending Mixed Signals
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 87,200. Add a stop-loss at 79,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 79,000. Add a stop-loss at 87,200.
Bitcoin also wavered as crude oil prices continued rising. Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $107, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) moved to $94. The average gasoline and diesel prices have also continued rising this week.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewFocus now shifts to the upcoming US consumer inflation report. Economists expect the upcoming report to show that the headline CPI rose to 3.6% in September, while core CPI moved to 2.6%. These are important numbers because they will provide more information on what the Fed will do.Bitcoin also wavered as Strategy continued its accumulation. It bought coins worth $21 million last week, bringing its holdings to 848,250.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money BTC/USD Technical AnalysisBitcoin has held steady in the past few months. It soared from the July low of $57,783 to a high of $87,200. The pair formed a double-top pattern at 87,200 and a neckline at 83,000, its lowest level on September 28. This pattern often leads to a bearish reversal.On the positive side, the pair has held steady above the Supertrend indicator and the 50-day moving average. These technicals suggest that Bitcoin is sending mixed signals. A sustained recovery will be confirmed if it moves above the key resistance level of 87,200. Moving above that level will point to more gains to 90,000.On the other hand, a drop below the 50-day moving average of 80,136 will invalidate the bullish outlook, potentially to 75,000.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
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