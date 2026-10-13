AUD/USD Signal 13/10: On The Cusp Of A Bearish Breakout
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
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- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6900. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.6900.
Another challenge is that the ongoing inflation is caused by the rising energy prices, which the Fed has no control over.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisOn the charts, the pair has been in a downward trend since peaking at 0.7235 in September. It has now slipped to 0.6957 as the US dollar has continued strengthening.The pair has slumped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). At the same time, it has formed a bearish flag pattern, which forms after a big drop is followed by an ascending or horizontal channel. This pattern often leads to a bearish continuation.The pair has formed a shooting star candle, which is made up of a small body and an upper shadow. Therefore, it will likely have a bearish breakout in the near term, potentially to 0.6900.
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