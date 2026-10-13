EUR/USD Forecast 13/10: Bears Hold Control After Bounce
The Euro's outlook remains cautious, with French fiscal concerns, pressure in European bond markets and weaker investor confidence weighing on sentiment. Elevated energy prices present a difficult mix: they sustain inflation and limit the ECB's scope to ease but also threaten growth rather than providing unambiguous support for the currency. Against the dollar, a sustained recovery would likely require easing French bond-market stress or softer US data that narrows the expected interest-rate advantage of the US; until then, euro rebounds look vulnerable.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe price action over the past few days has continued to print lower lows, reaching a new 17-month low price at about 1.1150. It is worth noting that the price found it hard to fall to its recent lows, with the price action rejecting the 1.1165 area three times over the past few days. We finally got a break lower, but it found support at 1.1150 and printed a rounded bottom which is currently driving the price higher.Many analysts point to 1.1200 as a key level now. but I see the pivotal point as a bit lower, or at least starting from 1.1186. A sustained break above 1.1200 will be a bullish sign, but not an especially strong one – there are two strong support levels between there and 1.1250, and it is these that will likely pose a tougher test for bulls.This currency pair is prone to deep retracements within trends, has historically tended to trend very reliably, and is now in a strong long-term bearish trend. These factors suggest that entering a short trade upon the firm rejection of any key resistance level will be the best strategy to pursue here today.My Take on EUR/USDI see an eventual move lower as the more likely outcome, and certainly the more tradable outcome. Trend following funds and institutions will still be short. I think a turn at a resistance level which takes a few hours could be an excellent signal for an end to this bullish retracement, which would also be a good signal to enter a new short trade here, Support & Resistance LevelsIn my previous EUR/USD signal on 28th September saw this pair as bearish below 1.1375 which was a great call.Risk 0.75%.Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today.Short Trade Ideas
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1187, $1.1222, or $1.1233. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1150, 1.1100, or $1.1050. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
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