Israeli Raids Hit 3 Syrian Provinces as Incursions Hit Yearly High
(MENAFN) Israeli troops seized a young man in the southern Syrian province of Quneitra on Monday, one of several military incursions across the south that day, according to a state broadcaster.
The broadcaster said Israeli forces moved into the village of Bariqa and detained the man. It gave no details on his identity or where he was taken.
Elsewhere, in the western countryside of Damascus, Israeli forces blew up an abandoned military barracks near the town of Beit Jinn, the channel reported.
A separate Israeli force of six military vehicles pushed into an area south of Al-Rafid in Quneitra province. In Daraa province, Israeli troops entered the Wadi al-Raqqad area early Monday, fired toward farmland and then pulled back, the broadcaster said.
The raids follow a report days earlier by the UN Human Rights Office, which logged around 280 incidents of armed Israeli incursions into Syria in September, the highest monthly total recorded this year.
The UN office said Friday that at least 49 Syrians remain in Israeli custody.
Syria has demanded that Israel withdraw from the territories it occupied and has reaffirmed its commitment to a 1974 disengagement agreement.
The broadcaster said Israeli forces moved into the village of Bariqa and detained the man. It gave no details on his identity or where he was taken.
Elsewhere, in the western countryside of Damascus, Israeli forces blew up an abandoned military barracks near the town of Beit Jinn, the channel reported.
A separate Israeli force of six military vehicles pushed into an area south of Al-Rafid in Quneitra province. In Daraa province, Israeli troops entered the Wadi al-Raqqad area early Monday, fired toward farmland and then pulled back, the broadcaster said.
The raids follow a report days earlier by the UN Human Rights Office, which logged around 280 incidents of armed Israeli incursions into Syria in September, the highest monthly total recorded this year.
The UN office said Friday that at least 49 Syrians remain in Israeli custody.
Syria has demanded that Israel withdraw from the territories it occupied and has reaffirmed its commitment to a 1974 disengagement agreement.
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