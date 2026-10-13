Chamet Brings Real-Time AI Translation In 50+ Languages And Multimodal Safety AI To Cross-Border Video Chat Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Chamet, a global live streaming and video chat platform with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play worldwide, today detailed two AI systems behind its experience: real-time translation during video calls, and multi-model AI for content moderation and user protection.Real-time AI translation
Chamet's AI translation turns spoken dialogue into translated on-screen subtitles as people speak. It supports more than 50 languages and is free for users. Subtitles appear within the call itself, so people across Asia, the Middle East, the United States and other regions can talk without language barriers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment