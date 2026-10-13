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Vinfast Announces Special Incentives For New Electric Motorcycle Showrooms In Indonesia And The Philippines, Accelerating Distribution Network Expansion Arabian Post

Vinfast Announces Special Incentives For New Electric Motorcycle Showrooms In Indonesia And The Philippines, Accelerating Distribution Network Expansion Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:31

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> MANILA/JAKARTA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – VinFast has announced a special incentive package of up to US$60,000 for each new electric motorcycle showroom opened by its dealer partners in the Philippines and Indonesia. The program is designed to help local businesses tap into the strong growth potential of the electric motorcycle market, while making VinFast's smart electric motorcycles more accessible to consumers.

Under the program, dealer partners that open new VinFast electric motorcycle showrooms in the Philippines and Indonesia by December 31, 2026, will receive basic support of up to US$40,000 per location, depending on the showroom's size, floor area, and dealership standards. Showrooms that open by October 31, 2026, will qualify for an additional incentive of up to US$5,000 per location. Finally, partners that open three or more stores will also receive an additional incentive of up to US$15,000 per location.

The program is designed not only to create new business opportunities for dealer partners, but also to encourage more consumers to switch to greener transportation and help protect the environment. Through this initiative, VinFast continues to advance its goal of accelerating the shift toward greener, cleaner, and quieter mobility.

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The Arabian Post

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